New Venom 2 trailer teases lots of Carnage

A new Venom 2 trailer has arrived – and it teases a whole lot of Carnage.

"Eddie, we should be out there, snacking on bad guys," Venom tells Eddie Brock in the opening moments of the new teaser. Tom Hardy returns to play the dual roles, while Woody Harrelson will play Cletus Kasady, who was spotted at the end of the first Venom movie.

This time around, Cletus will play a major role as the sequel's primary antagonist. The new Venom 2 trailer is the best look we've had yet at Cletus and his alter-ego, Carnage, who's pictured in the teaser scaring Venom back into Eddie's body. We also see Eddie dealing with his ex-fiancée, Michelle Williams' Anne Weying, becoming engaged to someone new. Check the trailer out above.

Venom 2 – full title: Venom: Let There Be Carnage – has been directed by Andy Serkis. Hardy, Harrelson, and Williams co-star with Stephen Graham, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris, with Peggy Lu returning to her role as a shopkeeper. The movie was originally scheduled to release in cinemas back on October 2, 2020, but was heavily delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Venom 2 was later moved back to June 25, 2021, then September 17, 2021, and finally to September 24 in the United States (and September 15 in the UK). Fingers crossed, there will be no more delays for the Spider-Man spin-off.

Speaking of a certain web-slinger, new Spider-Man 3 toys have hinted that Peter Parker's next adventure could be a multiverse story and that, following the release of No Way Home, we could see some "sinister people" on screen. Is a Sinister Six movie incoming? With Venom? For now, we can only speculate but we can likely expect to see a whole lot more from Spider-Man on the big screen.

Find out everything we know about Spider-Man 3 through that link, or read all about Marvel Phase 4 through that link. Below, you can also check out the first Venom 2 trailer, which debuted earlier this year.