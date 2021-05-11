New trailer for Amazon series Solos features Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, and more

The wait is over: a trailer has finally dropped for Solos, the new Amazon Prime series with an extremely impressive A-list cast.

Alongside Academy Award winners Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, and Helen Mirren, the cast of the seven-part anthology series includes Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black), Nicole Beharie (Little Fires Everywhere), Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Dan Stevens ( Beauty and the Beast ), and Constance Wu ( Hustlers ).

The new trailer gives us a glimpse of each character's story, some of which appear to overlap. Mirren seems to be in space, though, so we're not sure if she'll be bumping into anyone else anytime soon.

Solos is described as a dramatic and thought-provoking series – each episode will tell character-driven stories from different perspectives that are all linked by human connection. "I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all," showrunner David Weil previously said in a statement.

Weil created and wrote the series – he also helms Hunters for the streamer, a drama series starring Logan Lerman and Al Pacino about a team of Nazi hunters living in New York City in the '70s, which was recently renewed for a second season. Weil will also direct an episode of Solos, along with Sam Taylor-Johnson, who helmed the Fifty Shades of Gray movie, Zach Braff, who recently directed an episode of Apple TV Plus comedy Ted Lasso, and Tiffany Johnson.