New Thor: Love and Thunder set picture reveal Thor and Star-Lord's new looks

New photos from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder have given us a glimpse of new looks sported by Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Star-Lord, AKA Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), in the upcoming Marvel movie.

While Star-Lord's get-up isn't too different from what he's sported in previous movies, Thor is going for a new look entirely. He's ripped, for one thing, and he's showing off his muscles in a sleeveless jacket makes him look similar to Thunderstrike, AKA Eric Masterson, a character from the Marvel comics who wielded Mjolnir for a while and is often merged with Thor in the comics (although we'll have to wait and see whether that connection bears any fruit).

More pictures of Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt on the set of #ThorLoveandThunder!New costumes 👀(@matrix_pictures) pic.twitter.com/oBhleQRLQqFebruary 1, 2021

Filming for the Thorquel is currently underway in Australia, but this is our first glimpse of the set. Other pics from the behind the scenes show Sean Gunn, who plays Kraglin in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, on set in a new cybernetic headpiece inspired by Yondu, played by Michael Rooker, who raised Peter as a kid and died in Guardians of the Galaxy 2.

Sean Gunn on the set of #ThorLoveandThunder!Check out his new cybernetic head piece inspired by Yondu!(@matrix_pictures) pic.twitter.com/qFoxh347qnFebruary 1, 2021

The upcoming follow-up to 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder sees Taika Waititi back in the director's chair and the return of Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie and Natalie Portman's Jane. We already knew we could expect a crossover with the Guardians of the Galaxy, as Thor was on board their ship at the end of Avengers: Endgame, and there are likely to be a lot more familiar faces making an appearance, too – apparently, we can expect “a sprawling cast assembling” for “an Avengers 5 feel”.

While we wait for Thor: Love and Thunder to hit the big screen on February 18, 2022, catch up on the MCU with our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order.