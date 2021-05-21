New The Flash set pictures tease the return of Bruce Wayne

Two new pictures from the set of upcoming DC movie The Flash have been released, and they tease the return of Bruce Wayne.

Director Andy Muschietti shared a picture of a chair emblazoned with the words "Bruce Wayne" to Instagram – and producer Barbara Muschietti then shared a similar photo, with the caption: "My brother [Andy Muschietti] posted a chair, so I'm posting one too."

While it's obvious Bruce Wayne is back, what's unclear here is which Bruce Wayne is back. Both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are reprising their role as Batman in the movie.

The Flash will bring the multiverse into the DCEU, and is thought to take inspiration from the Flashpoint comic book story, which saw Barry Allen accidentally ruin the main timeline when he traveled back in time to prevent his mother's murder.

Andy Muschietti also posted a picture of a chair belonging to Barry, who is portrayed by Ezra Miller in the DCEU.

Barry was last seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League, though don't expect his solo outing to pick up where that film left off: the Snyder Cut is not considered DCEU canon.

Along with Barry and the two Batmen, The Flash will also feature Sasha Calle as Supergirl, with the character making her DCEU debut. Kiersey Clemons is also back as Iris West, though Barry's father Henry will now be played by Ron Livingston after scheduling conflicts meant Billy Crudup could not reprise his role. Maribel Verdú will play Barry's mother Nora.

The Flash is due for release on November 4, 2022. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU.