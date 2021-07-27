New The Flash set photos seem to reveal Ben Affleck's Batman

New photos from the set of The Flash have hit the internet, and they appear to show Ben Affleck's Batman in action.

Though it's unlikely to actually be Affleck in the suit – more likely a stunt performer – it's our first glimpse at the character in the movie – and our first look at a new bat-vehicle, with the Caped Crusader seen riding a motorcycle. Check out the pictures below.

Possible first look at Ben Affleck’s Batman! #TheFlash #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/3UTo3R7ZJlJuly 26, 2021 See more

This isn't the first time we've seen a Batman on the set of The Flash. Michael Keaton has already been spotted in costume as Bruce Wayne, but we've yet to get a look at him suited up. Director Andy Muschietti has teased Keaton's Batsuit with a picture of the logo splattered with blood, though.

Batfleck debuted in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and also appeared in Suicide Squad and Justice League. The character was last seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League, though that version of the story isn't considered canon to the DCEU, so The Flash won't be picking up where it left off.

Alongside Keaton and Affleck, The Flash also stars Ezra Miller as the titular speedster Barry Allen, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West. All three have been pictured on set in costume, and more set photos seem to hint at Barry meeting another version of himself.

It also looks like The Flash will be pretty well-connected to the rest of the DCEU, with a picture of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman appearing on the side of a bus, and Calle's Supergirl costume resembling Henry Cavill's own super-suit.

The Flash is set to delve into DC's multiverse. It's expected to take inspiration from the Flashpoint comic book story, which saw Barry accidentally ruin the timeline after travelling back in time to prevent his mother's death. In the comics, the alternate universe Barry created featured Bruce Wayne's father as Batman, who helped Barry set things right. It seems that, in The Flash, Barry's alternate-timeline mentor will be Keaton's Bruce.

Maribel Verdú will play Barry's mother Nora, with Ron Livingston replacing Billy Crudup as Barry's father Henry due to scheduling conflicts.

The Flash arrives November 4, 2022. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon.