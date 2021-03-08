New The Falcon and the Winter Soldier teaser shows off unseen footage from the Marvel series

A new The Falcon and the Winter Soldier teaser has revealed some never-before-seen footage ahead of the series premiere.

In the teaser, the call for "new heroes" is put out, and we see Sam and Bucky in action – and debating whether they're a team, partners, or co-workers. Check it out below.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is just days away at this point, but intriguingly enough we still don't know many plot specifics. What's clear, though, is that the series will tackle the legacy of the shield – with Anthony Mackie, who plays Falcon, suggesting that his character isn't guaranteed to become the next Captain America (though original Cap actor Chris Evans has explained why Sam is the right pick).

The bickering, back-and-forth dynamic between the two titular heroes has also been teased by the Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan, who described Sam and Bucky as having an "odd-couple" dynamic. From the trailers and teasers released so far, it looks like we're in for a treat, with Marvel movie-level action sequences, plus all the banter we've come to expect from this particular duo.

Showrunner Malcolm Spellman also talked to our sister publication SFX Magazine, and revealed that the show has some real-world parallels surrounding Black Lives Matter and the pandemic, too, so we can look forward to a particularly timely series.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier releases this March 19, 2021. Until then, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4 so far.