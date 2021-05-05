New Superman movie reportedly set in its own universe and taking inspiration from original Superman comics

New details have emerged online regarding Warner Bros. new Superman movie, which will have a Black lead.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, at the moment, the new movie will be set in its own universe, separate from recent blockbusters like Wonder Woman 1984 and Aquaman, similar to Matt Reeves' The Batman. Upcoming movie The Flash is expected to bring the multiverse to screens and will feature Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman from Tim Burton's movies.

THR also reports that the search for a director is on. While J.J. Abrams is producing, the publication indicates that the filmmaker's not in the running to helm the movie, which will be penned by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Warner Bros. and DC are looking for a Black director – which reportedly puts them at odds with Marvel, who are looking at the same candidates to direct their Blade reboot. The Hollywood Reporter adds that possible directors for both movies have met with both studios.

There's no word on casting yet, with Michael B. Jordan recently pouring water over speculation that he'll be the next Man of Steel, and there's also no concrete answer on whether this spells the end of Henry Cavill's turn in the red cape – though it's looking increasingly unlikely as THR notes that Warner is only continuing the stories of three Snyder-cast heroes: Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), and Ezra Miller (The Flash).

THR's sources say that Coates is working on a script featuring Kal-El, who will come from Krypton and end up on Earth, akin to "the original Superman comics". The report also indicates that, at the moment, it's possible the film will end up a period piece set in the 20th Century – though THR stress it's very early in the creative process, which means things can change.

In DC Comics, a Black Superman does exist in the multiverse. This version is named Kalel, but goes by Calvin Ellis on Earth. He eventually becomes president of the United States as well as being his Earth's Superman. At the moment, it's unknown if the movie will take any inspiration from this character.

There's currently no release date for the new Superman movie, and with the film still so early in development, we're unlikely to find out more for some time. For now, the next Kryptonian we'll see on the big screen will be Sasha Calle's Supergirl in The Flash, which is due for release on November 4, 2022. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed – and find the best HBO Max prices and deals.