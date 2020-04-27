New on Netflix (May 2020): All the movies and shows arriving this month

You’re probably using your Netflix account more than ever. So, you’ll be pleased to know that Netflix’s May 2020 offerings are here and ready to help fill out your watchlists, give you some bingeable box sets, and tickle a few funny bones along the way.

Among the highlights this May is Uncut Gems, the adrenaline-fuelled, heart-pumping thriller starring Adam Sandler in what many regard as his finest performance. He may not have got an Oscar nom, but you’ll be able to see what all the fuss is all about on May 25.

There’s also a couple of Netflix originals to get excited about in May. Steve Carell returns to the workplace comedy with Space Force, featuring an out of this world good cast – including Sonic’s Ben Schwartz and Lisa Kudrow. Kimmy Schmidt also returns for an interactive adventure pitting her against the dastardly Reverend, played by Jon Hamm.

Elsewhere, there are literally hundreds upon hundreds of hours of movies and TV shows to watch. Back to the Future, District 9, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. From cult classics to childhood favourites – there’s bound to be something for you.

And if you’re looking for new arrivals on Netflix in the UK, we’ve got a preview of what’s to come in May right at the very bottom of the page.

New Netflix shows (May 2020)

Almost Happy – May 1

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy – May 1

Hollywood – May 1

Into the Night – May 1

Masha and the Bear season 4 – May 1

Medici the Magnificent part 2 – May 1

Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun season 1 – May 1

Reckoning season 1 – May 1

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival – May 1

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: Thomas and the Royal Engine – May 1

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow – May 1

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill – May 5

Workin' Moms – May 6

Scissor Seven season 2 – May 7

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt – May 8

Dead to Me season 2 – May 8

The Eddy – May 8

The Hollow season 2 – May 8

Restaurants on the Edge season 2 – May 8

Rust Valley Restorers season 2 – May 8

Valeria – May 8

Charmed season 2 – May 9

Grey's Anatomy season 16 – May 9

Bordertown season 3 – May 11

True: Terrific Tales – May 12

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt vs. The Reverend – May 12

Riverdale season 4 – May 14

Chichipatos – May 15

Inhuman Resources – May 15

Magic for Humans season 3 – May 15

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power season 5 – May 15

White Lines – May 15

The Big Flower Fight – May 18

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything – May 19

Sweet Magnolias – May 19

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall – May 20

The Flash season 6 – May 20

Control Z – May 22

History 101 – May 22

Selling Sunset season 2 – May 22

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series season 2 – May 22

Dynasty season 3 – May 23

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas – May 26

Dorohedoro – May 28

Space Force – May 29

Somebody Feed Phil season 3 – May 29

New Netflix movies (May 2020)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective – May 1

All Day and A Night – May 1

Back to the Future – May 1

Back to the Future 2 – May 1

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – May 1

Den of Thieves – May 1

For Colored Girls – May 1

Fun With Dick & Jane – May 1

Get In – May 1

I Am Divine – May 1

Jarhead – May 1

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire – May 1

Jarhead 3: The Siege – May 1

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa – May 1

Material – May 1

Mrs. Serial Killer – May 1

Sinister – May 1

Song of the Sea – May 1

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – May 1

The Half of It – May 1

The Heartbreak Kid – May 1

The Patriot – May 1

Underworld – May 1

Underworld: Evolution – May 1

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans – May 1

Urban Cowboy – May 1

What a Girl Wants – May 1

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory – May 1

Arctic Dogs – May 4

18 regali – May 8

The Wrong Missy – May 13

District 9 – May 15

I Love You, Stupid – May 15

Public Enemies – May 16

United 93 – May 16

Soul Surfer – May 17

Trumbo – May 19

Just Go With It – May 22

The Lovebirds – May 22

Ne Zha – May 25

Norm of the North: Family Vacation – May 25

Uncut Gems – May 25

I'm No Longer Here – May 27

The Lincoln Lawyer – May 27

High Strung Free Dance – May 31

New Netflix Documentaries (May 2020)

Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story – May 1

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics – May 11

Trial by Media – May 11

New on Netflix UK (May 2020)

Netflix's UK Twitter account has offered up a glimpse of what's arriving on the streaming service in May.

Just some of the titles coming to Netflix this May:Space ForceDead to Me s2Schitt’s Creek s6White LinesHollywoodThe EddyUnbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs The ReverendDynasty s3Workin’ Moms s4Selling Sunset s2The Big Flower FightApril 22, 2020