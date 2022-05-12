New Obi-Wan Kenobi action figure shows how much life sucks for the Jedi now

A new Obi-Wan Kenobi action figure based on the character's appearance in his upcoming show has been revealed by Hasbro. Dubbed the 'Wandering Jedi', this is an addition to the hyper-detailed Black Series Star Wars action figures range.

Much like the new Darth Vader helmet and Obi-Wan lightsaber replicas, this Obi-Wan Kenobi figure (available directly from Hasbro or via Zavvi US / Zavvi UK) portrays the character as seen during that series. In other words, he's a little rougher around the edges than the Jedi we saw in Revenge of the Sith; although he still has his iconic robes, removing them reveals a more cobbled-together outfit.

There also seems to be a holster sitting on his hip. While the blaster itself can't be seen, the product description says that it features three accessories. One of these is obviously the lightsaber that's seen in promo pictures, so the other must be the gun that can be glimpsed in trailers for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus.

Remove Obi-Wan's robes and you'll find an outfit that's more worn down than the kind he wore in the prequels (Image credit: Hasbro)

It's worth noting that this Obi-Wan Kenobi action figure is slightly cheaper if you pre-order it straight from Hasbro; it's got a $24.99 price tag there and has been given a January 1 2023 shipping date. Meanwhile, Zavvi's listing notes that it'll become available as of February 28 2023 with a slightly more expensive price of $33.99 in the USA and £25.99 in the UK. As such, shopping via Hasbro gets you the Wandering Jedi earlier and for less.

