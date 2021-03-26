New Netflix thriller starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne adds new cast member

The Good Nurse, the upcoming Netflix thriller starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, has added NFL player turned actor Nnamdi Asomugha to its cast, Deadline reports.

Based on the book by Charles Graeber, The Good Nurse will tell the true story of the pursuit and capture of Charlie Cullen (Redmayne), a nurse and prolific serial killer. Cullen was implicated in the deaths of as many as 300 patients over 16 years, spread across nine hospitals in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Asomugha will play Danny Baldwin, one of the lead police detectives investigating the deaths. Chastain will play a nurse who worked alongside Cullen and risked her job and family's safety to aid Baldwin.

The movie marks Danish filmmaker Tobias Lindholm's English-language feature directorial debut and the script was penned by 1917 screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Lindholm recently co-wrote the Oscar-nominated comedy drama Another Round, starring Mads Mikkelsen.

Meanwhile, Asomugha is best known as the star of the Amazon Prime romantic drama Sylvie's Love, in which he played Robert, the love interest of Tessa Thompson's Sylvie. He was also on board as producer, and he was an executive producer on No Time to Die director Cary Fukunaga's war drama Beasts of No Nation .

Redmayne's most recent project was The Trial of the Chicago 7 , the Netflix courtroom drama that earned six nominations at this year's Oscars, while Chastain last starred in the action thriller Ava .