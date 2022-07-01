New on Netflix in July 2022: All the new movies and shows to stream this month

There are tons of new movies and TV shows on Netflix this July. First up is Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2, which drops its final two episodes on the first day of the month, meaning we don't have long to wait to find out what'll happen next. That's not the only big release coming soon, either, with the live-action Resident Evil series also arriving this month, along with Persuasion starring Dakota Johnson, and The Gray Man with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

We've rounded up every single new movie and TV show headed to Netflix this July in both the US and the UK, so you can get ready for a month of binge-watching from whichever side of the pond you're on. We've also picked out our top three choices of the month to help you figure out just what's worth watching. So, for the complete lowdown on the streamer's offerings this Jul, scroll on.

Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 – July 1

The final two episodes of Stranger Things season 4 part 2 arrive on July 1. They'll be supersized episodes, with the first clocking in at around 1 hour 25 minutes, while the finale will be a massive 2 hours and 19 minutes. A fight between Eleven and Vecna is on the cards, while the show's creators have warned that we "should be concerned for everybody." Ominous... For more, check out our guides to Stranger Things season 5 and the Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 ending.

Resident Evil – July 14

The Resident Evil franchise continues to expand on Netflix with a new live-action series. The show, set in 2036, takes place 14 years after an apocalyptic virus and follows Jade Wesker as she fights to survive. But, her father is disturbingly connected to the Umbrella Corporation, and she's haunted by something that happened to her sister Billie. Ella Balinska, Lance Reddick, and Siena Agudong star.

The Gray Man – July 22

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo helm this action film, which stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Gosling plays Courtland Gentry, a CIA agent who is being hunted down by Evans' villainous Lloyd Hansen after getting hold of some sensitive information. Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, and Billy Bob Thornton co-star.

New on Netflix US in July 2022

New on Netflix US: July 1

Stranger Things season 4 part 2

A Call to Spy

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

Goodfellas

I Am Legend

Insidious

LOL

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Seven

Snatch

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty

New on Netflix US: July 3

Blair Witch

New on Netflix US: July 4

Leave No Trace

New on Netflix US: July 6

Control Z season 3

Girl in the Picture

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between

King of Stonks

Uncle from Another World

New on Netflix US: July 7

The Flash season 8

Karma's World season 3

Vinland Saga season 1

New on Netflix US: July 8

Boo, Bitch

Capitani season 2

Dangerous Liaisons

How to Build a Sex Room

Incantation

Jewel

The Longest Night

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls

The Sea Beast

New on Netflix US: July 10

12 Strong

New on Netflix US: July 11

For Jojo

Valley of the Dead

New on Netflix US: July 12

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks

How to Change Your Mind

My Daughter's Killer

New on Netflix US: July 13

Big Timber season 2

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!

Hurts Like Hell

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres

Sintonia season 3

Under the Amalfi Sun

New on Netflix US: July 14

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Resident Evil

New on Netflix US: July 15

Alba

Country Queen

Farzar

Love Goals (Jaadugar)

Mom, Don't Do That!

Persuasion

Remarriage & Desires

Uncharted

New on Netflix US: July 16

Umma

New on Netflix US: July 18

Live is Life

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read

Too Old for Fairy Tales

New on Netflix US: July 19

David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak

New on Netflix US: July 20

Bad Exorcist seasons 1-2

Virgin River season 4

New on Netflix US: July 21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season 5

New on Netflix US: July 22

Blown Away season 3

The Gray Man

One Piece – new episodes

New on Netflix US: July 25

Gabby's Dollhouse season 5

New on Netflix US: July 26

August: Osage County

DI4RIES

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

Street Food: USA

New on Netflix US: July 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches season 4

Dream Home Makeover season 3

The Most Hated Man on the Internet

Pipa

Rebelde season 2

New on Netflix US: July 28

A Cut Above

Another Self

Keep Breathing

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation

New on Netflix US: July 29

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem season 2

Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time

The Entitled

Fanático

Purple Hearts

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series

Uncoupled

New on Netflix US: July 31

The Wretched

New on Netflix US: July TBA

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi

Masaba Masaba season 2

New on Netflix UK in July 2022

New on Netflix UK: July 1

A Day to Die

Barbie: A Fairy Secret

Cult of Chucky

London Boulevard

Love Sarah

Mine

Stranger Things season 4 part 2

The Last Castle

Underworld

Underworld Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Underworld Awakening

Up in the Air

New on Netflix UK: July 2

Brilliant Corners Oman

Growing Up Gay

Wingmen

New on Netflix UK: July 6

Control Z season 3

Girl in the Picture

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between

King of Stonks

Viceroys' House

New on Netflix UK: July 7

Karma's World

Vinland Saga

New on Netflix UK: July 8

Boo Bitch

Dangerous Liaisons

How to Build a Sex Room

Incantatation

Jewel

Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls

The Longest Night

The Sea Beast

New on Netflix UK: July 9

Beautiful Creatures

The Phantom of the Opera

New on Netflix UK: July 11

For Jojo

Team Zenko Go

Valley of the Dead

New on Netflix UK: July 12

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks

How to Change Your Mind

My Daughter's Killer

New on Netflix UK: July 13

Big Timber season 2

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?

Hurts Like Hell

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres

Sintonia season 3

Under the Amalfi Sun

New on Netflix UK: July 14

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Resident Evil

New on Netflix UK: July 15

Alba

Country Queen

Farzar

Love Goals (Jaadugar)

Mom, Don't Do That!

Persuasion

Remarriage & Desires

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

New on Netflix UK: July 16

Apollo Astronauts: Training NASA's Moon Men

13 Factors That Saved Apollo 13

India's Forgotten People

The Saturn V Story

New on Netflix UK: July 17

The Father

New on Netflix UK: July 18

Live is Life

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn Sing (Collection 2 – Learn to Read)

Too Old for Fairy Tales

New on Netflix UK: July 19

David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak

New on Netflix UK: July 20

Virgin River season 4

New on Netflix UK: July 21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season 5

New on Netflix UK: July 22

Blown Away season 3

My Village People

The Gray Man

New on Netflix UK: July 25

Gabby's Dollhouse season 5

New on Netflix UK: July 26

DI4RIES

Street Food: USA

New on Netflix UK: July 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches season 4

Dream Home Makeover season 3

The Most Hated Man on the Internet

Pipa

Rebelde season 2

New on Netflix UK: July 28

A Cut Above

Another Self

Keep Breathing

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation

New on Netflix: July 29

Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time

Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time

Fanático

Purple Hearts

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem season 2

The Entitled

Uncouple

New on Netflix UK: July TBA

Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story

