New HBO Max deal can save you 20% on a 12 month subscription right now

HBO Max is now offering 20% off its monthly subscriptions for new and returning customers. That brings the monthly price of an ads-included plan down to just $7.99 for the first 12 months (returning to the full rate of $9.99 after the year is up). Or, if you'd prefer to do without the distractions, an ad-free HBO Max membership costs out at $11.99 a month, returning to $14.99 after 12 months.

That means you're saving $24 over the course of the year (essentially picking up two and a half months for free) on the cheapest plan, and $36 if you go ad-free. Those are some serious discounts over the usual HBO Max price. However, we wouldn't wait too long to jump on this HBO Max deal, you've only got until January 25 to sign up for the discounted rates.

HBO Max has been the go-to hot spot for a massive range of new TV and movie releases over the last few years. Right now the service's biggest picks include the Harry Potter 20th Reunion Special, the new John Cena series The Peacemaker, and Euphoria Season 2. However, you'll also be able to binge watch Game of Thrones, stream Friends online, and more.

Since the HBO Max free trial dried up, newcomers have been relying on introductory discounts like these to save some cash on their subscriptions. At launch, HBO Max was offering seven days free so that users could test out the service, but that came to an end in December 2020. The last HBO Max deal we came across was a 50% discount on the ad-free model back in September, landing you six months of the service for $7.50 a month. That led to a full $44 saving, only a little more than today's 12-month offer.

