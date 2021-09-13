New Fortnite season is called "Cubed" and introduces a new alternate reality

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has officially launched and it introduces a monster-filled reality to the Battle Royale known as "The Sideways."

Following Fortnite Season 7 ’s end-of-season live event: Operation Sky Fire yesterday, Epic Games is now welcoming the next season in chapter 2 of their free-to-play Battle Royale game which is known as "Cubed". The new season appears darker in tone and features a tonne of mysterious alien looking cubes that are scattered across the island.

According to an official blog post from Epic Games , the Cubes are sentient and are a bigger threat to the island than last season’s aliens. They’re also hard at work spreading portals known as "Sideways Anomalies" which transport players to a monster-filled reality called "The Sideways."

These "Sideways Anomalies" have begun bleeding into the real world and have opened the door for Sideways monsters. You won’t be entirely defenseless when this happens though, as Season 8 also introduces new weapons such as the Sideways Rifle and Sideways Minigun which can be earned by taking out Cube Monsters in the alternate reality. Once defeated, these monsters will also drop Cube Monster Parts which can be used to upgrade Sideways weapons.

Some points of interest will also be altered each match, turning them into “Sideways Zones.” In these zones, monsters don’t fight in mobs and Sideways weapons can be easily found as loot. So make sure you find out where these POI pop up for the best chance of taking on the dangers of The Sideways.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Cubed is available to play from Monday, September 13 at 10am BST / 5am PT / 2am ET.

