New Eternals teaser reveals the supergroup's powers and personal lives

A new Eternals teaser gives us a better look at the immortal group's superpowers –as well as a peek at their personal lives.

We see Gilgamesh, played by Don Lee, showing off his powers for the first time as he throws a punch at a huge monster charging towards him. We also get our first glimpse of Phastos' (Brian Tyree Henry) family as his husband (Haaz Sleiman) and their young son meet Ikaris (Richard Madden) and Sersi (Gemma Chan) for the first time. Ikaris and Thena (Angelina Jolie) also show off their respective powers, which we've already seen in the movie's trailer.

The Eternals are a group of ancient aliens who’ve been living secretly on earth for millennia, and the movie also introduces a new threat, The Deviants, who the titular gang are responsible for protecting humanity from.

In true Marvel fashion, we don't know a lot about the movie's plot, but we're expecting big things – Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao has previously said that she considered how Eternals could go "further and bigger" than Avengers: Endgame when making the movie.

Alongside Henry, Madden, Chan, and Jolie, the movie also stars Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Barry Keoghan as Druig, and Kit Harington as human Dane Whitman (AKA the Black Knight).