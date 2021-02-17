New Disney Plus series Assembled will show making of Marvel shows WandaVision, Loki, and more

A new TV series will give a behind the scenes look at the Marvel Disney Plus shows as well as MCU movies, it has been revealed.

The docuseries, titled Assembled, will arrive March 12, which is the next Friday after WandaVision finishes – and the Friday before the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which means there won't be any break between Marvel's latest offerings.

Disney's announcement tweet for the series reads: "[Marvel Studios'] ASSEMBLED, a new documentary series of specials, goes behind the scenes of the series and movies of the MCU. The first special, ASSEMBLED: The Making of #WandaVision, is streaming March 12 on #DisneyPlus."

.@MarvelStudios' ASSEMBLED, a new documentary series of specials, goes behind the scenes of the series and movies of the MCU. The first special, ASSEMBLED: The Making of #WandaVision, is streaming March 12 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iLX2cPdMcZFebruary 16, 2021

Indie Wire reports that this first episode will include Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, who play the two titular characters, along with Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, plus the creative team. We'll learn more about how the show's classic sitcom style was devised and achieved, as well as what it was like to film with a live studio audience.

Assembled will also give us a peak behind the curtain on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, so we can expect to find out plenty about the newest entries to the MCU, as well as the movies.

Disney did a similar thing for The Mandalorian, releasing a behind the scenes docuseries for season 1, and a one-off special for season 2. We learned plenty about the show this way, so it'll be intriguing to find out what insights Assembled can offer us.

WandaVision continues to drop a new episode every Friday on Disney Plus, and you can find out exactly when the next installment arrives with our episode 7 release guide. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will hit the streamer March 19, 2021. Until then, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4 so far.