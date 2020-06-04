New date for PS5 Future of Gaming event coming "soon", promises Sony

PlayStation have confirmed their intentions to reveal a new date for the PS5 Future of Gaming event "soon", after the digital showcase was postponed in response to the Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the globe.

The update, spotted by PushSquare, can be found in the description under the original trailer for the PS5 event on PlayStation's YouTube channel, which now reads as follows: "This event has been postponed. We'll be in touch with a new date soon."

"Soon", of course, could imply anything, from a matter of days to a matter of weeks, but given that Sony's next-gen console is set to release within the next six months, I'd imagine that PlayStation is as eager to reveal its slate of upcoming PS5 games as we are ready to hear about them.

Xbox, meanwhile, has confirmed it'll be taking a deeper dive into its own library of upcoming Xbox Series X games next month, including a better look at Halo Infinite alongside a number of new reveals for projects in the works at its family of first party studios.

We'll be sure to update you as soon as PlayStation announces a new official date for its online press conference but, for now, the company has made the right call in stepping back to "allow more important voices to be heard" during this crucial moment in history.

