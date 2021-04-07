New Amazon remake of cult thriller will star Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts will star in – and executive producer – an English language remake of the thriller Goodnight Mommy for Amazon Prime, Variety reports. The original movie has gained a cult following since its release in 2014 and it was selected as the Austrian entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars.

Goodnight Mommy follows twin brothers who are sent to stay with their mother and are surprised to find her covered in bandages from a recent procedure. As her behavior grows increasingly erratic and unusual, the twins become convinced she is an imposter.

"My favorite films are those that invite the audience to step inside their protagonist’s journey," director Matt Sobel said in a statement. "In our re-imagining of Goodnight Mommy, fear of abandonment – and the dreadful realization that those close to us may not be who they seem – create an immersive nightmare, with visceral sensations front and center. I can’t wait to create this heart-stopping story with Amazon and the peerless Naomi Watts."

Watts rose to international prominence when she took on the lead role in David Lynch's psychological thriller Mulholland Drive in 2001. She has received Oscar nominations for her roles in the crime drama 21 Grams and the disaster movie The Impossible and she's also appeared in the US remake of The Ring , Birdman , and the third season of Twin Peaks.