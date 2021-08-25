Netflix will preview over 70 movies and shows in new streaming event next month

Netflix has announced Tudum, a major virtual streaming event that aims to showcase over 70 of its biggest upcoming releases.
Cobra Kai season 4, Stranger Things season 4, The Witcher season 2, and so much more will all grab the spotlight from noon Eastern (5pm BST) on September 25.
Tudum – named after Netflix’s iconic opening ta-dum beat before you start streaming – will feature breaking news, trailers, and teasers. There will even be "conversations with the creators and stars."
Need the full list? We’ve got the full list. Deep breath: here’s everything coming your way during the three-hour event next month.
- Aggretsuko: Season 4
- A Whisker Away
- A Través De Mi Ventana
- Arcane
- Army of Thieves
- Black Crab
- Big Mouth
- Bridgerton
- Bright: Samurai Soul
- Bruised
- The Chestnut Man
- Cobra Kai
- Colin in Black and White
- Cowboy Bebop
- The Crown
- De Volta Aos 15
- Don’t Look Up
- Emily in Paris
- Extraction
- Finding Anamika
- Floor is Lava
- The Harder They Fall
- Hellbound
- Heeramandi
- Human Resources
- Interceptor
- Inside Job
- La Casa De Papel
- The Old Guard
- Oscuro Deseo
- Ozark
- Maldivas
- My Name
- The New World
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie
- Rebelde
- Ritmo Salvaje
- Red Notice
- The Sandman
- Sex Education
- The Silent Sea
- Soy Georgina
- Stranger Things
- Super Crooks
- Ultraman: Season 2
- The Umbrella Academy
- Vikings: Valhalla
- The Witcher
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Young, Famous and African
Phew. Netflix Tudum continues the recent trend of online streaming events set to whet the appetite of fanbases around the world – no matter where they live.
DC FanDome helped bring The Batman and Zack Snyder’s Justice League to the masses from the comfort of their own homes last August, while Disney also has a Disney Plus Day coming on November 12. Now, it’s Netflix’s turn to take the (virtual) stage.
