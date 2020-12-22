Netflix releases first look at The Witcher season 2 script

Netflix is spoiling us this festive season – on the final day of Witchmas, Netflix revealed a sneak peek at The Witcher season 2 script. The streamer has been sharing glimpses of the new seasons of the fantasy series over the course of this month, including set photos teasing the ancestral home of the witchers, Kaer Morhen.

“Hope you all enjoyed your #Witchmas surprises this week as @WitcherNetflix Season 1 celebrated its first anniversary,” showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich tweeted today.

“That's all from me. But maybe, just maybe, all that content that didn't get picked this week for #Witchmas might live on somehow... if you can find it.”

THE SCRIPT PAGE THO pic.twitter.com/xmIelh4lJoDecember 22, 2020

Eagle eyed viewers soon found the page of the season 2 script amongst these promised gifts – and they soon picked up references to a Witcher short story, A Grain of Truth. The script features a new character called Colin Coppercloth and mentions a lone inn on a hill and a fast-moving creature in the night picking stragglers off.

The story appears in The Last Wish, the first book in The Witcher series and describes how Geralt (played by Henry Cavill in the series) met a man in a monster's mask named Nivellen. We already know that Nivellen has been cast in season 2 –he’ll be played by Kristofer Hivju, best known as Tormund Giantsbane from Game of Thrones.