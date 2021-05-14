Netflix releases first look at Masters of the Universe

Netflix has finally unveiled the release date and first-look photos for Masters of the Universe: Revelations, a new CG-animated series from Kevin Smith. The new animated series is a take on the He-Man universe.

The five-episode Part 1 series is based on the popular Mattel characters who appeared in the animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which aired from 1983-1985. Smith says the new Masters of the Universe is set up as the next episode of the beloved ‘80s series.

According to the Netflix series synopsis, Masters of the Universe: Revelation picks up after a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor leaves Eternia fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull scattered. It’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes after decades of them being torn apart by secrets. Teela must also solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.

The He-Man universe has been near and dear to the news series’ showrunner and executive producer James. He shared in an introductory Q&A how growing up with the Mattel toys helped bring him into the fandom and secure such massive stars for voice talent.

“I watched all of the TV series growing up, it was everywhere in the ‘80s. These characters started off as toys and ended up becoming part of the global pop culture fabric. So much of this show has been possible because of the love and affection for this world at every level of production and the fandom surrounding this franchise. A big reason we got such top tier voice talent is because people genuinely want to be a part of this world.”

The voice cast includes Mark Hamill as the evil Skeletor, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, Chris Wood as Prince Adam / He-Man, and Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn. Liam Cunningham, Stephen Root, Diedrich Bader, Henry Rollins, Alicia Silverstone, Justin Long, Jason Mewes, Phil LaMarr, Tony Todd, Cree Summer, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Kevin Conroy also are in the voice cast. As you can see, the cast is star-studded and supremely talented in their own right.