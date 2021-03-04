Netflix movie The Gray Man casts Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page and more

Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard have joined the cast of Netflix spy thriller The Gray Man, Deadline reports. The trio join existing cast members Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana De Armas, with Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, and Julia Butters also on board.

Gosling will play the lead role, Court Gentry, a former CIA operative turned assassin. The movie will center around the conflict between Gentry and Lloyd Hansen, played by Evans, with Hansen being Gentry's former CIA colleague. Directing duo the Russo Brothers have teased Evans' character, promising a "unique" and "interesting" villain .

As for the new additions to the cast, Page is best known for his breakout role in Netflix period romp Bridgerton, while Thornton and Woodard both have a hefty list of previous roles between them. Thornton recently wrapped filming on the fourth season of the Amazon legal drama Goliath, while Woodard's recent roles include the live-action remake of The Lion King and the critically acclaimed drama Clemency.

The movie will be the biggest budget feature in the streamer's history with Netflix reportedly putting up $200 million to fund the project. They've previously compared the movie to their Marvel debut, Captain America: The Winter Soldier , too. Production was meant to start back in 2020, but things got delayed due to the pandemic. However, filming is set to start in the very near future.