Netflix announces animated Sonic series – and then deletes the announcement

Netflix has announced that a new 3D animated Sonic the Hedgehog series is on the way – and then deleted the announcement.

The TV series was unveiled in a tweet by the official "NXOnNetflix" Twitter account in a post, reading: "Rings? Check. Sneakers? Check. SONIC. SEGA's legendary video game icon Sonic the Hedgehog races onto Netflix in a new 3D animated series from EGA, Wild Brain, and Man of Action Entertainment, prmiering in 2022."

The post has, however, been deleted – but the internet never forgets, and you can find the URL for the since-gone post here. It appears a quick-fingered social media manager over at the streamer may have accidentally posted the news a little earlier than intended, and we can most likely expect an official announcement during The Game Awards 2020.

Details on the new Sonic series are otherwise missing. Due to the nature of the accidental announcement, we know nothing else, though expect to learn more when Netflix decides to unveil the series properly. The Sonic movie released earlier this year was distributed by Paramount Pictures, and the new series will likely not be linked to that movie as a result.

Netflix has been busily working on a number of video-game adaptations. Following the success of The Witcher and Castlevania, the streamer has since committed to making a Resident Evil series, Cyberpunk 2077 anime, and an Assassins Creed series. Perhaps a mega Netflix videogame universe is in the works and we'll see Ezio crossover with Sonic? Maybe not... In the meantime, make sure to check out the best Netflix shows available now.