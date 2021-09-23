Ms. Marvel reportedly delayed until 2022

One of the MCU’s most hotly anticipated shows, Ms. Marvel, has reportedly been delayed until 2022.

According to Variety’s Adam B. Vary, the Iman Vellani-starring superhero series has been pushed back to next year. It had previously been given a "late 2021" release window by Marvel – though the delay has not yet been made official.

That’s unlikely to surprise many, however. While we did catch a glimpse of Ms. Marvel during 2020’s Disney Investor Day, the positioning of Hawkeye as a late November release (and with a Holiday-themed setting) surely spelled the end for Kamala Khan’s spot in 2021.

It’s not yet known how far into 2022 Ms. Marvel will stretch, but a late-year release is not looking likely. That’s because Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, which features Ms. Marvel in a supporting role (that’s a lot of Marvels), is due out next November and will seemingly follow on from Khan’s standalone series.

The upcoming Disney Plus Day on November 12 could clue us in more to the future plans of Ms. Marvel on the streamer. We’ve been promised a special look at Marvel, as well as an update on all things a galaxy far, far away in the Star Wars franchise.

That also means the outlook for Marvel Phase 4 is slightly clearer – at least until the end of the year. Eternals is rocking up on November 5, closely followed by Hawkeye on November 24. Spider-Man: No Way Home sees out the year on December 17. 2022 kicks off with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25), Thor: Love and Thunder (May 6), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (July 8).

