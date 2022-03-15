Marvel's next big Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel gets release date and trailer

The first Ms. Marvel trailer has arrived – and it teases a colorful high-school adventure for the new superhero. Marvel has also announced that the series will debut on Disney Plus this June 8.

The new Marvel TV show follows Kamala Khan – AKA Ms. Marvel – a 16-year-old Pakistani-American teen from Jersey City who looks up to Carol Danvers, AKA Captain Marvel. Kamala struggles to fit in at school until she starts to gain her shape-shifting powers and become a superhero of her own.

Newcomer Iman Vellani stars as Kamala, and she will reprise the role in The Marvels, a sequel to the Brie Larson-led Captain Marvel film. Ms. Marvel marks the first Marvel property to focus on a Muslim character, opening the door for more representation within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The series is created and executive produced by Bisha K. Ali, who previously worked as a writer on Loki. It follows in the footsteps of WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, and the upcoming Moon Knight as a Disney Plus series that will have links to the MCU at large.

Ms. Marvel is based on the original character created by Sana Amanat, Stephen Wacker, G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie. Kamala made her debut as the new Ms. Marvel in Captain Marvel #14. Find out more about Ms. Marvel's comic-book history through that link.

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon. A.C. Bradley, head writer of the animated anthology series What If...?, serves as a consulting producer and writer.

The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

Ms. Marvel is set to hit Disney Plus on June 8, 2022. For more on what's coming up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4.