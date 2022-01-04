Morbius release date pushed back three months

Morbius has been delayed, again – hopefully for the final time.

The movie will now release on April 1 (that's not an April Fool, promise) instead of later this month on January 28 because of increases in cases of the Omicron variant. This is the latest in a series of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic – Morbius was originally meant to hit theaters in July 2020, before shifting to March 2021, October 2021, and then into 2022.

Jared Leto will star as Michael Morbius, a scientist suffering from a rare blood disease who tries to cure himself but instead becomes a sort-of vampire – he has all the superhuman abilities (and the thirst for blood), but none of the weaknesses.

Michael Keaton will also appear in the movie – he played antagonist the Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming , and he's thought to be reprising that role in Morbius. A crossover between the two movies seems likely – Spidey, another Marvel/Sony character, appears to exist in this universe, with graffiti spotted in the trailer that refers to the web-slinger as a "murderer".

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the movie's script was penned by Lost in Space showrunners Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson also star.

Elsewhere in the Marvel/Sony universe, Tom Hardy, who plays Venom (and Eddie Brock) , is also rumored to have a cameo – Espinosa may have given the game away in an interview last year .