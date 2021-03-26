Monster Hunter Rise combos – complete weapon combo list

There are a lot of Monster Hunter Rise combos for the various weapons in the game. From the Great Sword to the Gunlance, the Hammer to the Hunting Horn, the weapons in Monster Hunter Rise offer a lot of variety, with each one taking time to master. No matter which one of the Monster Hunter Rise best weapons you've gone for, we're here to help. This is a complete list of Monster Hunter Rise combos for every weapon in the game.
Bow
Monster Hunter Rise Bow combos
The Bow has limited Monster Hunter Rise combos available compared to some other weapons, but pay attention to the Charging Step because it allows you to dodge and deal damage at the same time, which is a game changer.
|Move
|Button Combo
|Aim
|ZL
|Shoot
|ZR
|Arc Shot
|ZR+A
|Backstep
|B
|Charging Step
|ZL+LS+B
|ZR->A
|Power Shot
|Melee Attack
|A
|Dragon Piercer
|X+A
|Focus Shot
|R+X
|Herculean Draw
|R+A
Charge Blade
Monster Hunter Rise Charge Blade combos
The Charge Blade has two different modes, Axe and Sword, which means two sets of possible move combos. This is an incredibly complex weapon to use but if you can get the hang of it then firstly, kudos to you, and secondly, you'll have a lot of combos to memorise.
Axe combos:
|Move
|Button Combo
|Rising Slash
|X
|Dash Slam
|LS+X
|Element Discharge
|A
|Element Discharge II
|A->A
|Amped Element Discharge
|X+A or A>A>A
|Super Element Discharge
|(While elementally boosted) X+A or A>A>A
|Morph Slash
|ZR
|Morphing Advance
|(While unsheathed) ZL+X
|Counter Peak Performance
|(While unsheathed) ZL+A
Sword combos:
|Move
|Button Combo
|Weak Slash
|A
|Return Stroke
|X>X
|Spinning Slash
|X>X>X or Hold A>X
|Element Discharge
|A
|Charged Double Slash
|Hold A
|Forward Slash
|X+A
|Shield Thrust
|(After sword attack) X+A
|Fade Slash
|(After sword attack) LS+A
|Element Boost Spinning Slash
|(While Amped Element Discharged) R
|Morph Slash
|ZR+X
|Charge
|ZR+A
|Condensed Element Slash
|(While charging) Hold X
|Guard
|ZR
|Morphing Advance
|(While unsheathed) ZL+X
|Counter Peak Performance
|(While unsheathed) ZL+A
Dual Blades
Monster Hunter Rise Dual Blades combos
The Dual Blades are very limited with their available combos making them a great weapon for a beginner, because they hit incredibly fast and can deal a lot of damage. It's easy to chain moves together with the Dual Blades too, especially when in Demon Mode.
|Move
|Button Combo
|Double Slash
|X
|Lunging Strike
|A
|Demon Mode
|ZR
|Blade Dance (Demon Mode)
|X+A
|Piercing Bind
|ZL+X
|Shrouded Vault
|ZL+A
Great Sword
Monster Hunter Rise Great Sword combos
When you just want to hit as hard as you can, the Great Sword is for you. It's slow to use but can deal some impressive damage and has an array of combos to test out.
|Move
|Button Combo
|Overhead Slash
|X
|Charge
|Hold X
|Strong Charged Slash
|(After Charged Slash) LS+Hold X
|True Charged Slash
|After Strong Charged Slash or Strong Wide Sweep) LS+ Hold X
|Wide Sweep
|A
|Rising Slash
|X+A
|Strong Wide Sweep
|(After Strong Charged Slash) A
|Leaping Wide Sweep
|(After Tackle) A
|Tackle
|(While charging) A or (after evade/kick) X
|Plunging Thrust
|(While midair) ZR
|Guard
|ZR
|Kick
|ZR+X
|Hunting Edge
|ZL+X
|Power Sheathe
|ZL+A
Gunlance
Monster Hunter Rise Gunlance combos
The Gunlance has two forms of attack; regular and "shelling", which is when the tip of the weapon explodes. As a result, the combos are split into two sections. Note that shelling attacks ignore the defense stat of whatever you're fighting and deal a set amount of damage.
Regular combos:
|Move
|Button Combo
|Lateral Thrust
|X
|Lunging Upthrust
|LS+X
|Rising Slash
|X+A
|Overhead Smash
|(After Rising Slash) X
|Guard
|ZR
|Guard Thrust
|ZR+X
|Step
|(After attack) B
|Hail Cutter
|ZL+X
|Guard Edge
|ZL+A
Shelling combos:
|Move
|Button Combo
|Shelling
|A
|Charged Shelling
|Hold A
|Burst Fire
|(After Overhead Smash) A
|Reload
|ZR+A
|Quick Reload
|(After attack) ZR+A
|Wyrmstake Cannon
|(After two consecutive attacks or Guard Edge) A or (after Charged Shelling) LS Down+A or (after Wide Sweep) X
|Wyvern's Fire
|ZR+X+A
|Unsheating Mid-air Shelling
|(While midair) ZR
|Mid-air Shelling
|(While midair) A
Hammer
Monster Hunter Rise Hammer combos
Another weapon that hits hard, the Hammer is a simple weapon to use but it's important to get the timings right because of how slow it is. The combos aren't too difficult thankfully, but remember to charge the hammer whenever you get the opportunity mid-fight.
|Move
|Button Combo
|Overhead Smash
|X
|Upswing
|X>X>X
|Charge
|Hold ZR
|Charge Switch
|(While charging) A
|Charged Follow-up
|(After charging) X
|Side Smash
|A
|Spinning Attack
|LS+Hold ZR
|Spinning Bludgeon/Dash Breaker
|ZL+X
|Impact Crater
|ZL+A
Heavy Bowgun
Monster Hunter Rise Heavy Bowgun combos
The slower but harder hitting one of the two bowguns, the Heavy Bowgun is much less mobile and has simple, but effective attacks. The type of ammo you bring is the most important thing here, rather than which attacks you use.
|Move
|Button Combo
|Crosshairs
|ZL
|Fire
|Hold ZR
|Load Special Ammo
|A
|Reload
|Hold X
|Select Ammo
|Hold L +X or B
|Melee Attack
|X+A
|Counter Shot
|R+X
|Free Silkbind Glide
|R+A
Hunting Horn
Monster Hunter Rise Hunting Horn combos
The Hunting Horn is the ultimate support weapon when playing online, but it's changed slightly from previous Monster Hunter games. All Hunting Horns have the same note combination and effect this time, which never used to be the case, and self-improvement buffs are rewarded automatically by playing the same notes twice.
|Move
|Button Combo
|Left Swing
|X
|Right Swing
|A
|Backwards Strike
|X+A
|Forward Smash
|LS>X or (after performance) X
|Crush
|LS>A or (after performance) A
|Overhead Smash
|LS>X+A
|Kick Up The Horn
|(After Forward Smash) A
|Spinning Attack
|(After Forward Smash or performance) X+A
|Spinning Attack with Handle
|(After Crush) X
|Perform
|ZR
|Magnificent Trio
|ZR>X
|Infernal Melody
|(When gauge is full) ZR+X>ZR or ZL+X>ZR
|Slide Beat
|ZL+X
|Earthshaker
|ZL+A
Insect Glaive
Monster Hunter Rise Insect Glaive combos
The Insect Glaive is a unique weapon in that it can fire special insects, each with different abilities. These add another dimension to combat so as a result, this isn't a newbie-friendly weapon.
|Move
|Button Combo
|Rising Slash
|X
|Thrust
|LS+X
|Wide Sweep
|A
|Leaping Slash
|LS+A
|Vault
|ZR+B
|Aerial Attack
|(In mid-air) X
|Jumping Advancing Slash
|(In mid-air) A
|Mid-air Evade
|(In mid-air) B
|Kinsect: Mark Target
|ZR
|Kinsect: Fire
|ZR+R
|Kinsect: Harvest Extract
|ZR+X
|Kinsect: Recall
|ZR+A or ZL+A
|Silkbind Vault
|ZL+X
Lance
Monster Hunter Rise Lance combos
Another weapon with some simpler combos, the Lance is a slower weapon with impressive reach. High Thrust is the best basic attack to use against bigger targets, while Mid Thrust is the one you want for small enemies.
|Move
|Button Combo
|Mid Thrust
|X
|High Thrust
|A
|Wide Sweep
|X+A
|Guard
|ZR
|Guard Dash
|ZR+LS+X
|Dash Attack
|ZR+X+A
|Counter-Thrust
|ZR+A
|Power Guard
|(While charging) ZR+A
|Twin Vine
|ZL+X
|Anchor Rage
|ZL+A
Light Bowgun
Monster Hunter Rise Light Bowgun combos
The slightly less impressive but more mobile counterpart to the Heavy Bowgun, the Light Bowgun works in a very similar manner. Make sure you're constantly moving and targeting enemy weak spots since you can dodge much easier.
|Move
|Button Combo
|Crosshairs
|ZL
|Fire
|ZR
|Reload
|Hold X
|Wyvernblast
|A
|Select Ammo
|Hold L+X or B
|Melee Attack
|X+A
|Silkbind Glide
|ZL+X
|Fanning Vault
|ZL+A
Long Sword
Monster Hunter Rise Long Sword combos
The Long Sword is a decent choice for beginners, because it's simple to use but hard to master. You can chain together all sorts of attacks, especially the Iai Slash/Iai Spirit Slash moves.
|Move
|Button Combo
|Vertical Slash
|X
|Thrust
|A
|Fade Slash
|X+A
|Directional Fade Slash
|(During a combo) LS+X+A
|Special Sheathe
|(During a combo) ZR+B
|Iai Slash
|(After Special Sheathe) X
|Iai Spirit Slash
|(After Special Sheathe) ZR
|Soaring Kick
|(During a combo) ZL+X
|Serene Pose
|(During a combo) ZL+A
Switch Axe
Monster Hunter Rise Switch Axe combos
The Switch Axe can change between two different forms – as you'd expect from the name – which means there are a lot of possibilities, so it's not recommended to take this one straight out of the starting blocks.
|Move
|Button Combo
|Weak Slash/Side Slash/Forward Slash
|X>X>X
|Overhead Slash
|X
|Wild Swing
|(Rapid press) A
|Heavy Axe Slam
|(After 3 Wild Swings) X
|Downward Slash
|X>Hold LS down +A
|Knee Split
|(After Wild Swing) ZR
|Rising Slash
|X+A
|Forward Slash
|LS+X
|Morph/Reload
|ZR
|Morph Slash
|(After most combos) ZR
|Invincible Gambit
|ZL+X
|Switch Charger
|ZL+A
Sword & Shield
Monster Hunter Rise Sword & Shield combos
Like the Long Sword, the Sword & Shield has a lot of potential but is still easy to pick up and use. Experiment with all these different combos to find the chain of moves that works for you – and don't forget about guarding.
|Move
|Button Combo
|Chop
|X
|Side Slash
|X>X
|Sword & Shield Combo
|X>X>X
|Lateral Slash
|A
|Return Stroke
|A>A
|Round Slash
|A>A>A
|Super Round Slash
|(After attacking) X+A
|Shield Attack
|LS+A
|Advancing Slash
|X+A
|Mid-air Rising Slash
|(While mid-air) X+A
|Round Slash
|(After attacking) LS+X+A
|Rising Slash
|ZR+X
|Guard
|ZR
|Guard Slash
|(While guarding) A
|Backstep
|Hold ZR>A+LS down
|Falling Bash
|(After Backstep) Hold A
|Leaping Slash
|(After Backstep) X
|Perfect Rush
|(After Leaping Slash) X>X>X
|Falling Shadow
|ZL+X
|Windmill
|ZL+A