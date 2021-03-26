Monster Hunter Rise combos – complete weapon combo list

All the Monster Hunter Rise combos for different weapons

Monster Hunter Rise combos
There are a lot of Monster Hunter Rise combos for the various weapons in the game. From the Great Sword to the Gunlance, the Hammer to the Hunting Horn, the weapons in Monster Hunter Rise offer a lot of variety, with each one taking time to master. No matter which one of the Monster Hunter Rise best weapons you've gone for, we're here to help. This is a complete list of Monster Hunter Rise combos for every weapon in the game.

Bow

The Bow has limited Monster Hunter Rise combos available compared to some other weapons, but pay attention to the Charging Step because it allows you to dodge and deal damage at the same time, which is a game changer.

MoveButton Combo
AimZL
ShootZR
Arc ShotZR+A
BackstepB
Charging StepZL+LS+B
ZR->APower Shot
Melee AttackA
Dragon PiercerX+A
Focus ShotR+X
Herculean DrawR+A

Charge Blade

The Charge Blade has two different modes, Axe and Sword, which means two sets of possible move combos. This is an incredibly complex weapon to use but if you can get the hang of it then firstly, kudos to you, and secondly, you'll have a lot of combos to memorise.

Axe combos:

MoveButton Combo
Rising SlashX
Dash SlamLS+X
Element DischargeA
Element Discharge IIA->A
Amped Element DischargeX+A or A>A>A
Super Element Discharge(While elementally boosted) X+A or A>A>A
Morph SlashZR
Morphing Advance(While unsheathed) ZL+X
Counter Peak Performance(While unsheathed) ZL+A

Sword combos:

MoveButton Combo
Weak SlashA
Return StrokeX>X
Spinning SlashX>X>X or Hold A>X
Element DischargeA
Charged Double SlashHold A
Forward SlashX+A
Shield Thrust(After sword attack) X+A
Fade Slash(After sword attack) LS+A
Element Boost Spinning Slash(While Amped Element Discharged) R
Morph SlashZR+X
ChargeZR+A
Condensed Element Slash(While charging) Hold X
GuardZR
Morphing Advance(While unsheathed) ZL+X
Counter Peak Performance(While unsheathed) ZL+A

Dual Blades

The Dual Blades are very limited with their available combos making them a great weapon for a beginner, because they hit incredibly fast and can deal a lot of damage.  It's easy to chain moves together with the Dual Blades too, especially when in Demon Mode.

MoveButton Combo
Double SlashX
Lunging StrikeA
Demon ModeZR
Blade Dance (Demon Mode)X+A
Piercing BindZL+X
Shrouded VaultZL+A

Great Sword

When you just want to hit as hard as you can, the Great Sword is for you. It's slow to use but can deal some impressive damage and has an array of combos to test out.

MoveButton Combo
Overhead SlashX
ChargeHold X
Strong Charged Slash(After Charged Slash) LS+Hold X
True Charged SlashAfter Strong Charged Slash or Strong Wide Sweep) LS+ Hold X
Wide SweepA
Rising SlashX+A
Strong Wide Sweep(After Strong Charged Slash) A
Leaping Wide Sweep(After Tackle) A
Tackle(While charging) A or (after evade/kick) X
Plunging Thrust(While midair) ZR
GuardZR
KickZR+X
Hunting EdgeZL+X
Power SheatheZL+A

Gunlance

The Gunlance has two forms of attack; regular and "shelling", which is when the tip of the weapon explodes. As a result, the combos are split into two sections. Note that shelling attacks ignore the defense stat of whatever you're fighting and deal a set amount of damage.

Regular combos:

MoveButton Combo
Lateral ThrustX
Lunging UpthrustLS+X
Rising SlashX+A
Overhead Smash(After Rising Slash) X
GuardZR
Guard ThrustZR+X
Step(After attack) B
Hail CutterZL+X
Guard EdgeZL+A

Shelling combos:

MoveButton Combo
ShellingA
Charged ShellingHold A
Burst Fire(After Overhead Smash) A
ReloadZR+A
Quick Reload(After attack) ZR+A
Wyrmstake Cannon(After two consecutive attacks or Guard Edge) A or (after Charged Shelling) LS Down+A or (after Wide Sweep) X
Wyvern's FireZR+X+A
Unsheating Mid-air Shelling(While midair) ZR
Mid-air Shelling(While midair) A

Hammer

Another weapon that hits hard, the Hammer is a simple weapon to use but it's important to get the timings right because of how slow it is. The combos aren't too difficult thankfully, but remember to charge the hammer whenever you get the opportunity mid-fight.

MoveButton Combo
Overhead SmashX
UpswingX>X>X
ChargeHold ZR
Charge Switch(While charging) A
Charged Follow-up(After charging) X
Side SmashA
Spinning AttackLS+Hold ZR
Spinning Bludgeon/Dash BreakerZL+X
Impact CraterZL+A

Heavy Bowgun

The slower but harder hitting one of the two bowguns, the Heavy Bowgun is much less mobile and has simple, but effective attacks. The type of ammo you bring is the most important thing here, rather than which attacks you use.

MoveButton Combo
CrosshairsZL
FireHold ZR
Load Special AmmoA
ReloadHold X
Select AmmoHold L +X or B
Melee AttackX+A
Counter ShotR+X
Free Silkbind GlideR+A

Hunting Horn

The Hunting Horn is the ultimate support weapon when playing online, but it's changed slightly from previous Monster Hunter games. All Hunting Horns have the same note combination and effect this time, which never used to be the case, and self-improvement buffs are rewarded automatically by playing the same notes twice.

MoveButton Combo
Left SwingX
Right SwingA
Backwards StrikeX+A
Forward SmashLS>X or (after performance) X
CrushLS>A or (after performance) A
Overhead SmashLS>X+A
Kick Up The Horn(After Forward Smash) A
Spinning Attack(After Forward Smash or performance) X+A
Spinning Attack with Handle(After Crush) X
PerformZR
Magnificent TrioZR>X
Infernal Melody(When gauge is full) ZR+X>ZR or ZL+X>ZR
Slide BeatZL+X
EarthshakerZL+A

Insect Glaive

The Insect Glaive is a unique weapon in that it can fire special insects, each with different abilities. These add another dimension to combat so as a result, this isn't a newbie-friendly weapon.

MoveButton Combo
Rising SlashX
ThrustLS+X
Wide SweepA
Leaping SlashLS+A
VaultZR+B
Aerial Attack(In mid-air) X
Jumping Advancing Slash(In mid-air) A
Mid-air Evade(In mid-air) B
Kinsect: Mark TargetZR
Kinsect: FireZR+R
Kinsect: Harvest ExtractZR+X
Kinsect: RecallZR+A or ZL+A
Silkbind VaultZL+X

Lance

Another weapon with some simpler combos, the Lance is a slower weapon with impressive reach. High Thrust is the best basic attack to use against bigger targets, while Mid Thrust is the one you want for small enemies.

MoveButton Combo
Mid ThrustX
High ThrustA
Wide SweepX+A
GuardZR
Guard DashZR+LS+X
Dash AttackZR+X+A
Counter-ThrustZR+A
Power Guard(While charging) ZR+A
Twin VineZL+X
Anchor RageZL+A

Light Bowgun

The slightly less impressive but more mobile counterpart to the Heavy Bowgun, the Light Bowgun works in a very similar manner. Make sure you're constantly moving and targeting enemy weak spots since you can dodge much easier.

MoveButton Combo
CrosshairsZL
FireZR
ReloadHold X
WyvernblastA
Select AmmoHold L+X or B
Melee AttackX+A
Silkbind GlideZL+X
Fanning VaultZL+A

Long Sword

The Long Sword is a decent choice for beginners, because it's simple to use but hard to master. You can chain together all sorts of attacks, especially the Iai Slash/Iai Spirit Slash moves.

MoveButton Combo
Vertical SlashX
ThrustA
Fade SlashX+A
Directional Fade Slash(During a combo) LS+X+A
Special Sheathe(During a combo) ZR+B
Iai Slash(After Special Sheathe) X
Iai Spirit Slash(After Special Sheathe) ZR
Soaring Kick(During a combo) ZL+X
Serene Pose(During a combo) ZL+A

Switch Axe

The Switch Axe can change between two different forms – as you'd expect from the name – which means there are a lot of possibilities, so it's not recommended to take this one straight out of the starting blocks.

MoveButton Combo
Weak Slash/Side Slash/Forward SlashX>X>X
Overhead SlashX
Wild Swing(Rapid press) A
Heavy Axe Slam(After 3 Wild Swings) X
Downward SlashX>Hold LS down +A
Knee Split(After Wild Swing) ZR
Rising SlashX+A
Forward SlashLS+X
Morph/ReloadZR
Morph Slash(After most combos) ZR
Invincible GambitZL+X
Switch ChargerZL+A

Sword & Shield

Like the Long Sword, the Sword & Shield has a lot of potential but is still easy to pick up and use. Experiment with all these different combos to find the chain of moves that works for you – and don't forget about guarding.

MoveButton Combo
ChopX
Side SlashX>X
Sword & Shield ComboX>X>X
Lateral SlashA
Return StrokeA>A
Round SlashA>A>A
Super Round Slash(After attacking) X+A
Shield AttackLS+A
Advancing SlashX+A
Mid-air Rising Slash(While mid-air) X+A
Round Slash(After attacking) LS+X+A
Rising SlashZR+X
GuardZR
Guard Slash(While guarding) A
BackstepHold ZR>A+LS down
Falling Bash(After Backstep) Hold A
Leaping Slash(After Backstep) X
Perfect Rush(After Leaping Slash) X>X>X
Falling ShadowZL+X
WindmillZL+A
Ford James

One of the resident guide writers around these parts, give me a game and I will write every "how to" I possibly can or die trying. The youngest member of the GamesRadar team, I have an unhealthy addiction to Football Manager, shouting at the TV as Manchester United slowly descend from greatness, and playing Pokemon Go on the bus to and from the office.
