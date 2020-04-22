Modern Warfare Cabin Fever playlist: All the maps and modes included

The latest update to the game has seen the return of the Modern Warfare Cabin Fever playlist in multiplayer. It's not a new playlist; we've seen the Cabin Fever maps before, although there's been a small tweak to the list of maps. Cabin Fever is great for those Call of Duty Modern Warfare players who want non-stop action, because it includes a number of smaller maps. Here's the complete explainer on what you get with the Modern Warfare Cabin Fever playlist.

Modern Warfare Cabin Fever playlist maps

A playlist update is rolling out now across all platforms:- Added Cranked (replaces Drop Zone)- Cabin Fever 24/7 (Shipment, Rust, Shoot House, Hackney Yard, and Hideout)- Removing Stir Crazy playlist- Removing Realism Ground War- Removing Aniyah Palace from Ground War pic.twitter.com/MB6Iryg8gfApril 21, 2020

The Modern Warfare Cabin Fever playlist is essentially Mosh Pit on smaller maps. Mosh Pit includes a few different gamemodes:

Team Deathmatch

Kill Confirmed

Domination

Hardpoint

Headquarters was included in the first iteration of this playlist, but has since been removed for Hardpoint. The list of Cabin Fever maps has changed slightly too:

Shipment

Rust

Shoot House

Hackney Yard

Khandor Hideout

Gun Runner has been replaced with Khandor Hideout. We're also hearing reports that Hovec Sawmill may be included in the list of maps, though we're yet to confirm that.

This playlist update also re-introduced Cranked to the game to replace Drop Zone, which increases your speed whenever you get a kill. The side effect is that if you don't get another kill in the alotted time, you'll explode. Who's sadistic idea was this?!

The Stir Crazy playlist has also gone, as has Realism Ground War. Aniyah Palace has also been removed from Ground War, likely because it's slightly too small for 32v32 and Aniyah Incursion is now included in the 6v6 modes. Personally, I'm just gutted they ended double XP right before adding in Cabin Fever, because that would've been great to work towards those elusive gold weapons!

