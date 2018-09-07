Meet all 23(!) members of Red Dead Redemption 2's Van der Linde Gang, your dysfunctional outlaw family

The Van der Linde Gang is a central plot point of the original Red Dead Redemption; as John Marston, you're tasked by the government with eliminating the remaining members of the notorious band of outlaws you once were part of. But it turns out this clan of criminals was way bigger than many thought, and Red Dead Redemption 2, being set before the events of RDR, is your chance to meet the whole crew.

There are a whopping 23 members of the Van der Linde Gang, and it's quite the colorful assortment of characters for you to interact with. Developer Rockstar Games recently released short biographies and quotes for each to give you a sense of who these folks are, which you can read below:

Image 1 of 23 “They’re chasing us hard, because we represent everything that they fear.” Dutch Van der Linde The leader of a sizeable gang of outlaws and misfits. Idealistic, anarchic, charismatic, well-read, well-lived, but possibly starting to unravel under the pressures of the encroaching modern world. Image 2 of 23 “I wish I had acquired wisdom at less of a price.” Hosea Matthews A master con artist, gentleman and thief, Hosea has been Dutch's closest friend and right-hand man for over twenty years. Intelligent and quick-witted, he can talk his way into, or out of, just about anything. Image 3 of 23 “You’re playing a dangerous game.” Molly O'Shea A Dublin girl and the object of Dutch’s affection, for now at least, Molly is too high-strung for a life on the run and it’s all starting to take a toll on her. Image 4 of 23 “I swear half of you would just rot in your own filth, if nobody kept you in check.” Susan Grimshaw The undisputed boss and arbiter of justice in the camp, everything would have fallen apart years ago without Susan in charge. Tenacious and iron-willed, she stands for no nonsense. Image 5 of 23 “The people are happy and well fed. I think perhaps we'll be okay.” Pearson The camp’s butcher and cook, Pearson served a short stint in the navy that he likes to talk about at length. A loud, jolly degenerate who is somewhat in denial about the turn his life has taken. Image 6 of 23 “I believe there’s winners and losers... and nothing else besides.” Micah Bell A career criminal and hitman. Wild and unpredictable but he lives for the action. Image 7 of 23 “The amount of hell we've raised, we're owed some back.” Charles Smith A relatively recent recruit to the gang, Charles is quiet and reserved but extremely competent in everything he does and virtually unbeatable in a fight. A decent, honest man who also happens to be deadly. Image 8 of 23 “Don't try anything stupid and we won't do anything unkind.” Bill Williamson An ex-soldier discharged from the army, possibly dishonorably. Hot headed, he tends to act first and think later but is tough, dedicated and always ready to fight. Image 9 of 23 “It's a nasty world out there, and it's catching up with us...” Leopold Strauss Originally hailing from Austria, Herr Strauss is responsible for keeping the gang’s books and running their money lending operation. A serious, somewhat shifty and unemotional man, he has all the qualities a loan shark needs. Image 10 of 23 “Guess about all I got left now is doubts. Doubts and scars.” John Marston Once an orphaned street kid taken under Dutch's wing at the age of twelve, John has always had to live by his wits. Shrewd, fearless and strong-willed, he and Arthur are Dutch’s proudest protégés. Image 11 of 23 “If they so much as put one bruise on him I swear, I'll bring the fires of hell on them myself.” Abigail Roberts An orphan who grew up scraping out a living in dive bars and brothels in the West, Abigail is a strong, straight-talking woman who has seen a lot of life and knows what it takes to survive against the odds. Image 12 of 23 “Did you catch the bad guys?” Jack Marston Young Jack has grown up with the gang, although everyone has done their best to shield him from the more nefarious elements, especially his mother Abigail. He loves everything about nature and the outdoor life, and is carefully watched over by his many aunts and uncles. Image 13 of 23 “Running scams, robbing banks, screwing over the rich and horrible.” Karen Jones A consummate scam artist and trigger woman who can drink pretty much anybody under the table. Bold and full of fun, she loves the outlaw life and wouldn’t have it any other way. Image 14 of 23 “If we have to fight, we fight. If we have to run, we’ll run. If we must die, we’ll die, but... we’ll stay free.” Javier Escuella A notorious bounty hunter and Mexican revolutionary. Javier immediately had a strong connection to Dutch’s ideals. Very committed, passionate and loyal. Image 15 of 23 “Most of us grew up hungry and scared and alone, one way or another.” Tilly Jackson An outlaw from the age of 12, Tilly ran with another gang before joining up with Dutch. Savvy, resilient and dependable, she can more than handle herself and isn’t afraid to speak her mind. Image 16 of 23 “People call me lazy. I'm not lazy. Just don't like working. There's a difference.” Uncle A hanger-on and good-time guy, Uncle is always around when the whiskey is open and never around when there’s any work to be done. If he wasn’t so entertaining, Dutch would have cut him loose years ago. Image 17 of 23 “Gentlemen, I think I’ve got something good.” Mary-Beth Gaskill A kind, good-natured young woman, which makes her the perfect criminal. By the time people realize they’ve been duped, Mary-Beth is already on her way home with the money. Image 18 of 23 “Living free out here, like this... I wouldn't have it any other way.” Lenny Summers Young Lenny has been on the run since he was 15 years old after killing the men who murdered his father. Smart, educated, competent and ambitious, he is always ready to do his part. Image 19 of 23 “How can romance ever be silly? It's all we have.” Josiah Trelawny A flamboyant conjurer, conman and trickster, Trelawny is a very hard man to pin down but he’s always able to bring good leads. Image 20 of 23 “I had real suffering and I lost everything, my vocation, my faith, my family…” Reverend Swanson An ex clergyman now lost to debauchery, Swanson has fallen a long way from the standards he once set himself. If he hadn’t saved Dutch’s life in the past, it’s unlikely the gang would have kept him around for this long. Image 21 of 23 “Just leave it to me. I can talk a dog off a meat wagon.” Sean Macguire A cocky young Irish thief and stick-up man who comes from a long line of criminals and political dissidents. He always wants a piece of the action and believes in himself…perhaps a little too much. Image 22 of 23 “Nobody’s taking nothing from me ever again.” Sadie Adler A widow who is hellbent on taking revenge upon those who killed her husband. Relentless and afraid of nothing and no one. The wrong woman to cross, but very loyal to those she loves. Image 23 of 23 “We're thieves, in a world that don't want us no more.” Arthur Morgan Dutch's most dependable and capable enforcer since he was a boy, the outlaw life is all Arthur has ever known. Sharp, cool-headed, and ruthless, but with his own sense of honor. A man who gets the job done.

There's a surprising amount of variety to these cutthroats, low-lifes, and misfits, and I admit reading about them has probably made me more interested in RDR 2 than anything else. I grew up on a farm so the fantasy of riding a horse and playing cowboy doesn't really appeal to me, but I can't say my childhood playtime imaginings ever involved having an ex-clergyman, a flamboyant conman, or a shrewd Austrian in my crew. But hey, that's what video games are for, right?