Marvel's Spider-Man 2 adds a horror icon to voice Venom

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has recruited Tony Todd of Candyman fame to voice the villainous Venom.

Just yesterday on September 9, Insomniac unveiled Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at the blockbuster PlayStation showcase. The sequel featured Peter Parker and Miles Morales teaming up to take on the intimidating Venom, and Insomniac announced shortly after the reveal that the villain would be played by none other than Tony Todd.

"We’re so happy to announce that Tony Todd (of Candyman fame) will be voicing the symbiote-fueled Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2," Insomniac head of franchise strategy Ryan Schneider wrote on the PlayStation Blog shortly after the reveal. Elsewhere, Schneider confirmed that both Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter will be reprising their roles of Peter Parker and Miles Morales respectively for the sequel.

You'll likely know Tony Todd from the Candyman series, where he played the demonic murderer with a fondness for bees over the course of four movies. Venom's voice was instantly recognizable when it broke through the airwaves with a spine-tingling rasp yesterday during the reveal trailer, and it's nice to know Insomniac has recruited such an excellent horror actor for the role.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 won't be launching until 2023, so we've got a fair while to wait yet until the PS5 exclusive from Insomniac is finally here. There was another voice heard throughout the trailer, before Venom made his dramatic entrance, and while some have assumed this to be Kraven the Hunter, Insomniac is staying tight-lipped for now.

