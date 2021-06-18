Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy gets the deep fake treatment with Chris Pratt

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has had Chris Pratt deep faked onto Star-Lord.

If you caught Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy E3 2021 trailer and wondered what the MCU's Chris Pratt would look like as the game's Star-Lord protagonist, look no further. Content creator stryder HD has deep-faked Pratt, who plays Star-Lord in the MCU movies, over the game's Star-Lord model.

While the movie version features the space-traveling character with brown hair, Pratt's face surprisingly looks very at-home with the slicked-back blonde hair and fancy red jacket. While most deep fakes seem to look somewhat believable but with defects, this version looks fantastic. Pratt's face matches Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy's gameplay remarkably well. So well it looks like it could be an actual game model. Obviously with a different voice.

The video features over 3 minutes of Pratt as the game's protagonist, as whom you'll be playing when the game launches in October. For those that don't know, deep fakes are a machine-learning tech that analyzes multiple angles of a face and then superimposes that face on top of another face. It matches the lighting, angles, and motion as best it can to create a deep fake. We've seen it used to put Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. into Back to the Future.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is an upcoming title from Square Enix and will find players making choices throughout the game. Despite these choices made through conversations and actions, there will still only be one ending. Developer Eidos Montreal has also confirmed that it will not have any DLC or microtransactions after launch.

When it does become available later this year, it'll be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. It will also be available on Nintendo Switch, but this will be through the use of Cloud Streaming in a similar way to how Hitman 3 runs on Nintendo's console and how A Plague Tale: Requiem will run on cloud-based streaming. For those wanting more information on the movie side of things, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 appears to be targeting a 2023 release where the real Chris Pratt will play Star-Lord.

