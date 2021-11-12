Marvel announces new Disney Plus shows Agatha: House of Harkness, Marvel Zombies, and Echo

Kevin Feige said that the Marvel shows on Disney Plus would link to the movies, but no one could have prepared for the Disney Plus shows spawning quite so many other Disney Plus shows.

First up, there's Agatha: House of Harkness, which will see Kathryn Hahn return as her bewitching WandaVision character. She was, after all, a scene-stealer - and we hope the series will delve deeper into her past.

Next, we have Echo, who will be portrayed by Alaqua Cox in the upcoming Hawkeye series. The character is a deaf Native American who is often seen in a supporting role in Daredevil comics. Maya Lopez – Echo's alter ego – is typically raised by the nefarious Kingpin after he murders her father. We don't currently know what her origins will look like in the MCU, but we do know that she'll be tied to Clint Barton (Hawkeye) rather than Matt Murdock (Daredevil) when we first meet her.

Finally, there's Marvel Zombies, which will be an animated show. Zombies recently made their appearance in What If...? on Disney Plus, and we expect this undead show to bring back a few Avengers as Walkers.

All three announcements were made on Disney Plus Day, which also saw Marvel reveal that an animated Spider-Man show is incoming, as is a sequel to the classic X-Men: The Animated series. None of the series mentioned above have release dates –Marvel Studios simply says they are "coming soon".

