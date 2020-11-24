Mark Ruffalo to play Ryan Reynolds’ dad in Netflix time travel movie

Mark Ruffalo is set to join The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds, playing the Deadpool actor’s dad.

The sci-fi adventure will see Reynolds play a man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. While he’s there, he encounters his late father, a physicist played by Ruffalo, who is now the same age as Reynolds’ character.

Ruffalo’s recent roles include his Emmy-winning performance in the HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True, as well as the lead in Todd Haynes’ legal thriller Dark Waters. He’s perhaps best known for playing the Hulk in Marvel’s Avengers franchise.

Catherine Keener has also joined The Adam Project – she’ll play the movie’s villain, who steals powerful technology from Ruffalo’s character. The Oscar-nominated actor is known for her roles in Get Out , The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Being John Malkovich . Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner is already on board as Reynold’s character’s mother and Guardians of the Galaxy ’s Zoe Saldana will play his adult self’s fighter pilot wife.

The movie will be helmed by Shawn Levy, which is the second time Reynolds has worked with the Night at the Museum director recently – they teamed up for the upcoming action-comedy Free Guy , about a video game NPC gone rogue.