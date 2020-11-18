Ryan Reynolds’ new Netflix movie adds Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana

Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana are joining Ryan Reynolds in a new Netflix movie, The Adam Project.

The movie will see Reynolds and director Shawn Levy working together again – they recently teamed up for the action-comedy Free Guy , about a video game NPC gone rogue.

In The Adam Project, Reynolds will play a man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. While he’s there, he encounters his late father, who is now the same age as Reynolds’ character. Garner will play the boy’s mother, while Saldana is Reynolds’ fighter pilot wife. The Hollywood Reporter describes the movie as a “sci-fi action adventure”.

Garner is best known for her work in romcoms like Mother’s Day and Love, Simon , while Saldana is no stranger to either sci-fi or action adventure – she has lead roles in the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy series alongside Chris Pratt, J.J. Abrams' Star Trek movies, and James Cameron’s Avatar franchise.

The Adam Project will be the first project from The Group Effort Initiative, a self-financed diversity and inclusion programme from Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively’s production companies. The programme aims to give people of colour, of all ages, a chance to work and learn on the couple’s productions.