Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is cheaper than ever thanks to an early Black Friday gaming deal

By

Walmart has the best price we've seen on Mario's AR racer

Mario Kart Live
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, Nintendo's augmented reality racing set, is currently 50% off thanks to early Black Friday gaming deals from Walmart, which has undercut competitors by a full 10% here. The Home Circuit play set is now just $50 (normally $99.99), which is comfortably the best price it's ever seen.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit comes with everything you need to turn any room in your house into a playable Mario Kart track – apart from a Nintendo Switch console, of course, but these Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals can help with that. Use the included frames and objects to build your course, run the camera-equipped Mario or Luigi driver through it for a dry run, and then load it up on your console for a proper race. 

Fortunately, Walmart has both the Mario and Luigi variants of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit in stock for the same price. The iconic plumber's oft-forgotten brother hasn't been relegated to the benches for once. These sets are functionally identical; it's a simple matter of red versus green. 

$99.99

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario set | $99.99 $50.00 at Walmart
Save $50 - This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this AR video game, and for how rare physical Nintendo goods can be, it's a small miracle it's on sale at all.

View Deal
$99.99

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Luigi set | $99.99 $50.00 at Walmart
Save $50 - The Mario and Luigi sets come with the same basic components; this one just lets you race in a green car as Luigi.

View Deal

More of today's best Black Friday deals 

If you like the reality of your physical games a little less augmented, check out this year's Black Friday board game deals. 

Austin Wood
Austin Wood

Austin freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree, and he's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize that his position as a staff writer is just a cover up for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a focus on news and the occasional feature.