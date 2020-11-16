Bryce Dallas Howard included a tribute to director dad Ron Howard's Apollo 13 in her Mandalorian season 2 episode

While Bryce Dallas Howard might be best known for running from dinosaurs in the Jurassic World franchise, she’s also tried her hand at directing two episodes of The Mandalorian. And Howard isn't the first member of her family to helm a story from the galaxy far, far away either – her dad, Ron Howard, directed Solo: A Star Wars Story, and also adventured into space with Apollo 13.

Some viewers have noticed that Howard Jr. included a nod to her dad's work in The Mandalorian season 2, episode 3. When Mando crash lands on the planet Trask, the fiery journey the Razor Crest takes looks very similar to Apollo 13’s re-entry to the atmosphere. When a clip from the show was put side-by-side with a clip from the movie, she responded: “Nice catch!! 100% correct.”

Howard Jr.’s attention to detail is pretty impressive, as the clips sync up perfectly. It’s definitely a fitting tribute to Howard Snr. and his depiction of the perils of interstellar travel.

Chapter 11 saw Mando meet some more of his own kind, with Bo-Katan Kryze making her long-rumoured first live-action appearance. It looks like Chapter 12 will see the return of Greef Karga and Cara Dune – and then, fingers crossed, we’ll finally get to see Ahsoka Tano in Chapter 13.

