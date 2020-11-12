Jurassic World 3 star Bryce Dallas Howard marks the end of filming with tribute to "a beautiful experience"

Claire Dearing actor celebrates the "closing of one chapter"

Jurassic World 3
Jurassic World: Dominion has wrapped up filming and one of its leads, Bryce Dallas Howard, has opened up on social media about the end of the trilogy.

Posted next to a picture of – what else – her move away from her now-trademark Claire Dearing hairdo, Howard said on Instagram, “I dyed my hair to celebrate the closing of one chapter and the start of another. The fact that this Jurassic World adventure is coming to an end washes over me in waves. This has been a beautiful experience I’ll keep with me always.”

The Colin Trevorrow-directed threequel officially wrapped filming in early November, with Sam Neill (who is returning as Dr. Alan Grant) also signing off with a social media post of his own: “There were days we thought we might not make it. But we have...we pulled off what seemed well nigh impossible. Great crew. Lovely cast. Top director,” the Jurassic Park actor said.

It’s clear, then, that the multi-billion dollar Jurassic World franchise is something that will forever be held near and dear by the cast and crew.

Among them – and returning alongside Neill – is Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern. Colin Trevorrow recently told a roundtable at which GamesRadar+ was present that “people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie; it is very much an ensemble.”

Unfortunately, despite Dominion’s production having now been completed, we’ll have to wait a little longer to watch the trio team up once more on the big screen. Jurassic World: Dominion has been delayed until June 10, 2022.

