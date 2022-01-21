Lunar New Year Xbox Series S features a big tiger buddy and we love them

A set of Lunar New Year Xbox Series S consoles is going up for grabs, and if you're lucky enough you may just be able to take one home.

The official new design is a collaboration between Xbox and Chinese artist Bu2ma (pronounced Bu-er-ma), but only 15 of the consoles and their matching controllers were created. The only way to win one outside of China is to retweet this message from the official Xbox Twitter account, while Chinese players will get their own chances via Wechat and bilibili.

Lunar New Year, new Lunar Xbox.Follow and RT with #LunarNewYearXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win a Lunar New Year Xbox Series S bundle.Age 18+. Ends 2/3/22. Rules: https://t.co/GfpkbWgKSo pic.twitter.com/eRNIjyhg16January 21, 2022 See more

According to the official Xbox Wire post, the console and controller are both colored in the traditionally lucky colors of red and gold: "the custom design represents wellbeing and fortune, offering good will toward all gamers." They each feature unique tiger designs evoking traditional ink illustration, and the controller bears the Chinese character for the word "tiger" in eye-catching gold on the rear panel.

Next up will be the Year of the Rabbit in 2023, and we can only hope that an Xbox Series X with bunny ears will be waiting to greet us.

