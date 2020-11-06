Loki on Disney Plus might be getting a season 2

A Loki series is on the way to Disney Plus, most likely in 2021. The last time we saw the trickster was in Avengers: Endgame, when he stole the Tesseract and vanished. A little confusingly, that wasn’t technically the Loki we know and love from the Thor movies – that Loki died in Avengers: Infinity War, with the second version disappearing onto an alternate timeline.

Now, it seems Loki might have already been renewed for season 2. As reported by LRM, the trade publication Production Weekly have listed a whole load of new projects in their November 5, 2020 issue, and among them is Loki season 2 – with the working title 'Architect'.

While this is far from an official confirmation, it’s a pretty good indication that we could be seeing more of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki soon. None of the Disney Plus Marvel series have a season 2 confirmed yet, but it’s easy to speculate that, should they prove popular, Disney will be happy to green-light future instalments.

According to LRM, Production Weekly reports that Loki season 2 is set to start filming in January 2022. A start date of 2022 would make sense considering the difficulties caused by the pandemic, and the fact that 2021 will see Loki season 1’s release – as well as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 1.

Moon Knight is also in the listing and has the working title Good Faith – along with The Mandalorian season 3 and its reported working title Buccaneer.

Interestingly, Production Weekly might also have given away the title for Spider-Man 3. Their August 27, 2020 issue lists a Spider-Man: Homesick, as well as the working title Serenity Now. Again, nothing has been confirmed by Disney – but this does fit with the theme of each Spider-Man movie having ‘home’ in their title somewhere.

While you wait for Loki season 1 and Spider-Man 3, check out everything we know about Marvel phase 4 so far.