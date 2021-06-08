Locke and Key season 2 release date and first images revealed by Netflix

Netflix has announced the Lock and Key season 2 release date and revealed a few first-look images to tide us over until the new episodes finally arrive.

During Netflix GEEKED week, the streamer revealed that Lock and Key season 2 will air in October, so get ready to unlock a few more doors later this year. Below, you can also check out the very first images from the series, and, yes, that's a big swan boat. Check them out below.

"The first season, we always thought of as being the story of the kids learning that they're the new Keepers of the Keys," co-showrunner Meredith Averill told Gizmodo. "With season two, we want to explore what that responsibility means. What does it mean as they get closer to being 18 years old – the age when you age out of magic – what does that mean?"

One thing season 2 looks set to uncover is the origins of the keys, which was not fully uncovered in the series (though has been touched on in the books). "We cover so much of the comics in the first season, but there's so much of the lore that we held back on and new keys we created for the show that we're excited to share," Averill continued. "We do want to deepen the characters' lives and the issues they're dealing with...The Locke kids are going to be dealing with things far heavier than the death of their father in season two."

Locke and Key's journey to Netflix was not a straightforward one. There were canceled pilots, changing directors, and so much more. You can read about the whole journey to the small screen right here.

