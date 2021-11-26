Save £50 on a 1,351 piece LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon this Black Friday before it's gone

If you've been looking for some Black Friday Lego deals, and specifically a Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Black Friday deal, now's your chance. This hunk of junk is from the Rise of Skywalker collection and will let you build a 44cm long version of the iconic ship and save you £50 in the process.
This Lego kit not only creates a great model of the ship from the outside, but also opens up to reveal the full interior, including the cockpit. That means you can take a tour of the cargo area, a navigation computer with a rotating chair, the all important smuggling compartment, and two rotating turrets to fight off the First Order. It also comes with 7 minifigures: Finn, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, C-3PO, R2-D2, Boolio and D-O. So you've got a full crew to get you started once it's all clicked together.
- See all of Walmart's early Black Friday Lego deals
- Check the Amazon USA Lego deals
- Browse the Amazon UK Lego deals
And if you're after something else Lego and Star Wars shaped then what about a Baby Yoda for just £46.95 at Amazon. Or there's the giant Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer, yes, that one, for £519.99 at John Lewis, saving you £130!
LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Construction Set, The Rise of Skywalker Collection
£149.99 £99.99 at Amazon save: £50.00 - Take on the First Order with this 1,351 piece kit and build your own adventure.
Browse the best Black Friday Lego deals
USA
- Amazon: Save 20% on Lego Star Wars and beyond
- Walmart: Discounts of up to 50% on Lego Classic
- Target: Reductions of 21% on Lego The Mandalorian
- Best Buy: Get $12 off the Lego Mario starter set
- Lego: Keep an eye out for deals on the official store
- Newegg: Browse all today's Lego deals
- Microsoft: Check out Lego video games
UK
- Amazon: Save 32% on Lego Friends Central Perk and more
- Lego: Check for deals at the official store
- Argos: Discounts of 25% on Lego Mario
- Very: Cuts of £15 on Lego Harry Potter and more
- John Lewis: Take a look at today's Lego deals
- AO: Browse Lego video game deals
There's plenty to keep an eye out for on Black Friday from Black Friday Xbox controller deals to Black Friday PS5 SSD deals, Black Friday gaming headset deals and loads more.
- Amazon: $50 free credit when you buy Oculus Quest 2
- Best Buy: save up to $30 on PS5, Xbox and Nintendo games
- Dell: up to 36% off Alienware, XPS and Inspiron
- Disney Plus: grab 12 months for the price of 10
- Walmart: Breath of the Wild and Far Cry 6 from $35
- Target: up to 60% off games and $20 off Game Pass
- Newegg: RTX 3080 gaming laptops from $1,799
- Microsoft: up to 67% off games and 40% off accessories
- B&H Photo: Samsung storage up to $130 off
- HP: Omen accessories starting at $79.99
- Samsung: save up to $3,500 on 8K and QLED TVs
- Verizon: up to $1,000 off 5G phones with trade-in