Get the new Lego R2-D2 set this Star Wars Day - until it runs out, anyway

Star Wars Day is upon us, and a premium Lego R2-D2 set has just been released to mark the occasion. With plenty of interactive features that include a hidden replica of Luke Skywalker's lightsaber, it's an impressive model that's designed as a piece de resistance you can proudly put on display. And although it's temporarily out of stock in the US (you can look for new deals or check your local Lego Store here), it is still available on back-order in the UK for £179.99. Sure, it's available elsewhere despite being a Lego Store exclusive. But we'd proceed with caution when it comes to re-sellers - their deals are usually overpriced.

Lego Star Wars deals: Save 20% or more in this Amazon sale

Standing at 12.5 inches (31 cm) high and 7.5 inches (19 cm) wide, this new Lego R2-D2 set isn't a throwaway novelty; it's a ludicrously detailed figure with authentic touches pulled directly from the films. Namely, it's got a retractable central leg, extendable hatches that hide R2's tools, a periscope that can be moved, a rotating head, and Luke’s lightsaber that can be retrieved from a secret compartment. A lot of love has clearly gone into this model, so it's something any Star Wars fan would be psyched to own.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lego) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Lego) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Lego)

Don't give up hope if it's not available right now, though. While the Lego R2-D2 set sells like no-one's business, the same thing happened with the Lego NES set and Lego Friends kit - both of which are now regularly back in stock. Basically, it won't always be so hard to find.

No matter what, it's the cherry on top of a busy few weeks for Lego fans. As well as this exclusive Lego R2-D2 set, a Lego Luigi starter set was also announced in April. It joins the already-massive range of Lego Super Mario sets with new courses, characters, and villains. Frankly, our wallets may not recover.

Lego R2-D2 set deals

Lego R2-D2 | £179.99 at Lego Store UK (back-order)

As the latest entry in Lego's detailed, collector-focused Star Wars range, this R2-D2 figure is really quite something. You can order it on back-order for shipping within 60 days, but you'd better hurry - it's a Lego Store exclusive so will almost certainly sell out before long.

View Deal

More Lego deals

(Image credit: Lego)

Now that Lego has transformed more than a few of our favorite franchises into bricky masterpieces, there are plenty of sets worth checking out. We've rounded up some of the best ones below (including the very cool Lego Mos Eisley Cantina), and they're some of the best Lego sets around.