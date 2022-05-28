Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 launches on Switch in June

As part of a slew of Star Wars-related announcements made at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California, Lucasfilm and Nintendo revealed that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - The Sith Lords is launching in Switch on June 8, 2022.

Aspyr, the studio behind the upcoming Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake, is handling the KOTOR 2 Switch port. The re-release will benefit from HD cinematics, textures, UI, and overall resolution. It'll also get a free post-launch DLC pack titled The Sith Lords Restored Content, which will include new crew dialogue and interactions, a bonus mission starring HK-47, and a new revamped ending.

"We're really grateful that we get to work on such amazing and beloved titles for fans of the original game and new ones exploring these experiences for the first time,” says Michael Blair, senior director of Business Development at Aspyr. "With the resolution updates, performance optimizations, and The Sith Lords Restored Content DLC coming post-launch, we hope gamers will see this becoming one of the ideal platforms to dive into the galaxy showcased in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords."

Pre-orders for the KOTOR 2 Switch port are available now on the Switch eShop. You can pre-order the standalone game for $14.99 or splurge on the digital bundle witch includes the game and the original KOTOR for $29.99. The digital bundle is one to consider if you haven't played the original game or don't own it on a modern platform, as many consider the first game to be an all-time genre classic.

