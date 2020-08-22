Zack Snyder's Justice League will be split into four parts

Zack Snyder has confirmed that his version of Justice League will be four hours long. But don't worry about watching it in one sitting; the Snyder Cut will be split into four parts, each totalling an hour each on HBO Max.

Just before introducing the Snyder Cut trailer, the director revealed that Justice League is coming to HBO Max next year in four "one hour" episodes. It's not yet known if each of those episodes will drop at once or be staggered out over a short period of time. We don't have a release date yet, either, with "2021" still being the official line.

If you do want to watch it all the way through in one go then Snyder has a solution: it's getting released as one movie after all four parts have dropped. "We're gonna work on a way of bundling it together," he said during the DC FanDome panel.

What of those, like the UK, who don't currently have HBO Max? The powers that be are "working on a distribution plan." Whether that's going to be an on-demand option or theatrical release remains to be seen, but Snyder Cut fans worldwide can rest easy knowing it's coming one way or the other.

Elsewhere during the panel, Snyder spoke about Cyborg's role: "Cyborg is the heart of the movie. He's the thing that holds the team together in the end. I'm excited for fans to see how that's realised on camera."

He also spoke about The Flash: You're going to see tonnes more of The Flash... a little bit more of his emotional arc, and I hope the fans enjoy seeing that. You're going to see something with Flash in this film that I don't think you've ever seen... he's a quantum character, so you might see him do something... [trails off]."

FanDome has been a treasure trove for DC fans so far. Away from the Snyder Cut, we've had confirmation of a new Flash suit, how the multiverse is shaping up, and even the full Suicide Squad line-up, complete with behind-the-scenes footage featuring Harley Quinn rocking an RPG.

