Jungle Cruise stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson are re-teaming for a new movie

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are teaming up for a new movie from Amazon Studios about the Pinkerton Agency's first female detective, Deadline reports.

Blunt will play Kate Warne, who joined the Pinkerton Agency in the mid-19th Century at the age of 23, after responding to an advertisement in a Chicago newspaper. Pinkerton is a private detective agency in the US, which was set up in the 1850s and still exists today. The currently untitled upcoming movie is being billed as an action adventure, with Warne set up as a female Sherlock Holmes.

Blunt and Johnson are both on board as producers, while Gustin Nash, who wrote the movies Charlie Bartlett and Youth in Revolt , penned the script. Johnson's production company, Seven Bucks Production, recently paired up with Amazon on another project – the holiday adventure comedy Red One, starring Johnson, which starts filming next year and it's set for a Christmas 2023 release.

Johnson and Blunt recently appeared on the big screen together in Jungle Cruise , the Disney movie based on the ride of the same name. Blunt plays a researcher who travels to the Amazon in search of an ancient tree with healing powers that could change the future of medicine forever. She enlists the help of Frank (Johnson), a skipper with a ramshackle boat and plenty of wisecracks.

Johnson can next be seen in the Netflix action-thriller Red Notice alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, while Blunt is set to appear in the Amazon/BBC series The English, a 19th Century Western.