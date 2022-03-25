James McAvoy really doesn't miss playing Professor X

James McAvoy probably isn't going to be joining the roster of actors returning to their famous superhero roles.

The actor played Professor Charles Xavier in Fox's X-Men films, and since the first trailer for Doctor Strange 2 included Patrick Stewart returning to his older version of the character, it's natural to assume the door is open for McAvoy to return as well.

But, when asked on an Instagram Live if he missed playing Charles Xavier, McAvoy very simply answered: "No, I don't think so."

If you're thinking that might be a misdirect, though, the actor gave an equally blunt answer when asked if he's in Doctor Strange 2: "No."

Of course, it's possible this is all a smokescreen, as Andrew Garfield repeatedly denied his Spider-Man: No Way Home appearance… though maybe we're just in denial.

Stewart has already confirmed his involvement in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. "I actually didn't recognize my own voice. It sounded different. Whether I had a cold or something at the time, I don't know," he told Jake Hamilton. "But I was astonished – and all they saw was the back of my shoulder and I think my earlobe, nothing else – that there would have been so many connections made."

Doctor Strange 2 arrives this May 6, so we don't have long to wait. In the meantime, the MCU continues with Moon Knight, which lands on Disney Plus this March 30.

