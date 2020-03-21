It's taken just 10 days for Call of Duty Warzone to top 30 million players

Just a week ago, Call of Duty Warzone had racked up 15 million players. Now – just ten days after its release on March 10th – it's doubled that.
Yup, that's right – there are 30 million of us jumping into action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's free, stand-alone battle royale, Warzone, which boasted an impressive six million players in the first 24 hours of its launch.
"Over 30 million of you have dropped in to play Warzone. Thank you to this amazing community," Activision tweeted.
Over 30 million of you have dropped in to play #Warzone. Thank you to this amazing community .Jump in and play for free now. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/KFKhb8CNNKMarch 20, 2020
By comparison, Apex Legends – EA’s free-to-play Titanfall battle royale game – attracted one million unique players the first eight hours of its debut and took 72 hours to hit 10 million players. Numbers continued to rise until it finally hit a peak of 50 million players a month later.
Of course, it's not really threatening Fortnite’s crown just yet, though – the fan-favourite battle royale has now surpassed 250 million players worldwide.
As Jordan explained at the time, Warzone is a new free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty game that pits 150 players against each other across two modes: Plunder and Battle Royale. Plunder tasks you with collecting the most money through loot, stealing money, and completing in-game Contracts. Battle Royale is rather self-explanatory, with some welcome innovations like battles between eliminated players that let the winner respawn back into the game.
You can access Call of Duty: Warzone on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One as an add-on to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, or as a separate client. Be warned, though; there's a hefty 80GB download for new CoD fans, and 18GB even for players who already have Modern Warfare installed.
How well do you know Warzone? Take our quiz to find out…
Here's a quick guide on Call of Duty: Warzone crossplay and how to play with your friends on different platforms.