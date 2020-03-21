It's taken just 10 days for Call of Duty Warzone to top 30 million players

Just a week ago, Call of Duty Warzone had racked up 15 million players. Now – just ten days after its release on March 10th – it's doubled that.

Yup, that's right – there are 30 million of us jumping into action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's free, stand-alone battle royale, Warzone, which boasted an impressive six million players in the first 24 hours of its launch .

"Over 30 million of you have dropped in to play Warzone. Thank you to this amazing community," Activision tweeted.

By comparison, Apex Legends – EA’s free-to-play Titanfall battle royale game – attracted one million unique players the first eight hours of its debut and took 72 hours to hit 10 million players. Numbers continued to rise until it finally hit a peak of 50 million players a month later.

Of course, it's not really threatening Fortnite ’s crown just yet, though – the fan-favourite battle royale has now surpassed 250 million players worldwide.

As Jordan explained at the time, Warzone is a new free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty game that pits 150 players against each other across two modes: Plunder and Battle Royale. Plunder tasks you with collecting the most money through loot, stealing money, and completing in-game Contracts. Battle Royale is rather self-explanatory, with some welcome innovations like battles between eliminated players that let the winner respawn back into the game.

You can access Call of Duty: Warzone on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One as an add-on to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare , or as a separate client. Be warned, though; there's a hefty 80GB download for new CoD fans, and 18GB even for players who already have Modern Warfare installed.

