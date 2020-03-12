Popular

Call of Duty: Warzone hits 6 million players in 24 hours

The free-to-play Call of Duty battle royale experience had a solid first day

Call of Duty Warzone tips
(Image credit: Activision)

A lot of people are playing Call of Duty: Warzone - 6 million in the first 24 hours since launch, in fact.

The Call of Duty Twitter account revealed the impressive stats after Warzone's first full day since going live on Tuesday.

I probably don't need to tell you that 6 million is a lot of players for a game's first 24 hours, but just for comparison's sake: Apex Legends reached 2.5 million players in 24 hours and 10 million players in three days, while it took Fortnite two weeks to reach 10 million players (via Twitter: Daniel Ahmad). That puts Call of Duty: Warzone in a fairly commanding position in the crowded battle royale field, at least from the offset.

Warzone is a new free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty game that pits 150 players against each other across two modes: Plunder and Battle Royale. Plunder tasks you with collecting the most money through loot, stealing money, and completing in-game Contracts. Battle Royale is rather self-explanatory, with some welcome innovations like battles between eliminated players that let the winner respawn back into the game.

You can access Call of Duty: Warzone on PC, PS4, and Xbox One as an add-on to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, or as a separate client. If you have Modern Warfare and its most recent update downloaded, the download will cost your PC or console between 18 and 22gb of hard drive space. As a standalone title, expect Warzone to take about 80gb of space.

Here's a quick guide on Call of Duty: Warzone crossplay and how to play with your friends on different platforms.