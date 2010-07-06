iPhone game of the day: Ferrari GT Evolution

Game: Ferrari GT Evolution

Price: £0.59/$0.99

Size: 89.9MB

This is how it should be done. An enjoyable little racer with smooth graphics, fast cars and a gorgeous drifting mechanic all for less than a dollar. There's a career mode, wi-fi multiplayer and even a real-world track in the shape of Ferrari's own Fiorano.

The controls could be better, with a fiddly on-screen wheel, although tap and tilt control are also available. When you do get the hang of it, it's a joy to play. Honestly, it's worth the asking price to sustain a loooong drift around a sweeping curve, leaving thick black tyre tracks in your wake. Check it out.



Above: A replay from Fiorano. Slightly blocky, but still looks cool



Above: If one screen captures the game, this is it. Ferrari, Paris... drift!

06 Jul, 2010