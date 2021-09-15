If you're wondering how to install an M.2 SSD in a PS5, then you've no doubt heard that you can add internal storage to your console thanks to a firmware update. This is a relief, as many of us with a PS5 have already filled that 825GB of initial space and are relying on an external drive for PS4 games and storage of unused items. Once you've made your decision on the best PS5 SSD to add to your console, you'll need to know how the PS5 SSD installation process works. Sony have released a video guide for this, but if you'd prefer a step by step walkthrough then this is how to install an SSD in a PS5.

Also, to clarify – adding a PS5 SSD to your console is an expansion, rather than a replacement for the existing internal drive as it was with PS3 and PS4. This means that you'll still be able to use the original 825GB SSD storage afterwards, in addition to the new space you've added with your M.2 SSD.

PS5 SSD installation - step by step guide

1. Make sure you have the right SSD for PS5

(Image credit: Sony)

Firstly, ensure the M.2 SSD you are planning to install has a cooling structure that meets the required specifications for PS5 – you can get more details on this from PlayStation Support. If you're fitting your own heatsink to the M.2 SSD, then ensure you follow the manufacturer's instructions carefully and that the connections are not covered in any way.

(Image credit: Sony)

Make sure your PS5 is updated to the latest firmware version, and confirm it is all working correctly before you shut down your console. Remove the base and any attached cables, then wait for it to cool down if needed.

3. Remove the PS5 side panel

(Image credit: Sony)

Touch a metal grounded object before you start, to disperse any static electricity that may damage the delicate internal components. Place the PS5 with the PS logo downwards and power button away from you, ideally on a soft surface to avoid scratching the top panel. Remove the lower panel by lifting the bottom right corner and sliding it to your left – see our separate guide on how to replace PS5 panels if you need any more assistance on this.

4. Remove the PS5 expansion cover

(Image credit: Sony)

Use a #1 Phillips screwdriver to remove the screw holding the expansion cover in place, taking care not to drop the screw inside the PS5 once it's out. Remove the cover from the slot, and place it to once side.

(Image credit: Sony)

Now you can see inside the expansion bay, carefully remove the screw in the end slot and place it to one side, then move the spacer it was holding into the slot corresponding with the size of your M.2 SSD.

5. Insert the SDD into the PS5

(Image credit: Sony)

Holding the rear edge of your M.2 SSD, align it with the notch on the terminal then from a diagonal position insert it firmly all the way in.

(Image credit: Sony)

With the M.2 SSD inserted, tilt it downwards then lock it in place above the spacer using the smaller screw you removed before.

(Image credit: Sony)

6. Re-attach the PS5 covers

(Image credit: Sony)

Next, reattach the expansion cover using the larger screw you removed earlier. Finally, put the lower panel back on the PS5, by placing it loosely on top then sliding it to your right – you'll hear a click to confirm it's secured in position.

(Image credit: Sony)

Now you have successfully installed an M.2 SSD in your PS5, reattach the base and all cables then power it up. You'll be greeted with a formatting guide, where you just need to follow the instructions to prepare your M.2 SSD for use. Once set up, you can transfer your existing games and apps to the newly installed extended storage, as well as set your PS5 to automatically install new games and apps there. Enjoy all of that additional space!

