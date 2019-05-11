"I'm going on vacation!" - The trailer for Spider-man: Far From Home is now a post credit scene for Avengers: Endgame

Spoiler warning for those who haven't seen Avengers: Endgame. Don't read this or watch Spidey's latest trailer if you aren't caught up!

Avengers: Endgame didn't have a post-credit scene when it released on April 26. Now, a few weeks later, Marvel is adding the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home as a post-credit scene for the superhero epic.

It may not have all the mystery of a regular Marvel post-credits scene, but it does give fans something to be excited about in a post-Endgame world.

It's a smart move since Far From Home picks up right where Endgame left off. The trailer starts with Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, talking about how he's been struggling with the death of his friend, Tony Stark. Nick Fury then introduces us to Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio, who says that reality has been warped because of Thano's snap. Mysterio is a villain in the comics so that may be a guise for a more nefarious plan.

The Far From Home trailer came out earlier this week with a built-in spoiler warning. It appears to set up Spider-man as the next leader of the Avengers, although we'll have to wait a couple months to find out more. Far from Home hits theaters on July 2.

When Endgame first came out Marvel used the absence of a post-credit scene to make a subtle call back to the movie that kicked off the entire cinematic universe. If you sit through the multiple segments of credits you can hear metal clashing against metal. It's Tony Stark creating his first suit in the 2008 movie Iron-man. That's 11 years of progress captured in a few seconds of audio.